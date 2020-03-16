Sarah Houchens Teases Fans And Tugs At Her Impossibly Tiny Black Bikini In Sizzling Double Instagram Update

Sarah Houchens turned up the heat on her Instagram page recently by showing off her killer figure in a very tiny bikini. The American model wowed her fans with the snaps on Sunday.

Two photos were included in the smoking hot new addition to Sarah’s Instagram feed that was an instant hit with her 743,000 followers. The images were taken selfie-style through the reflection of a large mirror inside her home in Washington, D.C., which was furnished with a wooden T.V. stand and patterned rug.

Though Sarah’s beachy travel plans were canceled due to the global health crises, that isn’t stopping the model from slipping into her bikinis and showing off her impressive physique. In her latest double Instagram update, the stunner opted for a minuscule black two-piece from 437 Swimwear that left little to the imagination and did nothing but favors for her incredible curves.

Sarah slayed in her barely-there bikini that did way more showing than covering up. The set included a bandeau-style top that allowed her to showcase her toned arms. The piece wrapped tight around her chest and left her decolletage completely bare, teasing a glimpse of cleavage to her audience. This, however, was just the beginning of the babe’s NSFW showing of skin.

On her lower half, Sarah rocked an even tinier pair of black bikini bottoms that took her look to the next level. The piece covered up only what was necessary and boasted a daringly high-cut style that allowed the model to show off her sculpted thighs. In the second slide of the upload, Sarah turned her body to show off her curvaceous backside and reveal her swimwear’s dangerously cheeky cut that left her booty exposed in its entirety. The babe teased her fans even more by tugging at her bikini’s thin waistband, which was already pulled up high on her hips to accentuate her flat midsection and abs.

No accessories were added to the blond bombshell’s look, ensuring that all eyes were on her sculpted silhouette. Her platinum tresses were worn down and fell slightly in front of her face, which appeared to be free of makeup to allow Sarah’s natural beauty to shine.

Unsurprisingly, the skin-baring set of snaps proved to be popular with Sarah’s thousands of fans. The upload has earned nearly 16,000 likes during its first 24 hours on Instagram, as well as hundreds of comments with compliments for her latest jaw-dropping display.

“You’re so gorgeous,” one person wrote.

Another fan called Sarah a “smokeshow.”

“Your figure is out of this world. Looking sublime as you always do, keep smashing it!!” gushed a third admirer.

“Wow!! You have the sexiest looking body,” a fourth follower commented.

Sarah is far from shy about showing some skin on her Instagram page. Another recent post saw her stripped down to a sizzling set of red lingerie. That look proved to be popular as well, earning over 15,000 likes to date.