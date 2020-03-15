Anna Katharina Sizzles In White Bikini Bottoms And Tries To ‘Lighten The Mood’ With A ‘Quarantine’ Observation

Anna pointed out that the word 'quarantine' isn't so bad.

Anna Katharina flaunted her phenomenal figure in an all-white ensemble that floored her fans, and she also attempted to “lighten the mood” with a silly observation about a word that people all around the world are hearing on a daily basis these days: “quarantine.”

On Sunday, the blond bombshell took to Instagram to share a stunning modeling snapshot with her 1.2 million followers. The 27-year-old swimsuit model was pictured wearing a ribbed sleeveless crop top with a high neckline. Even though the garment was more conservative than the tiny bikini tops that she often poses in, it was still showcasing her voluptuous chest by clinging to her curves.

The bottom half of Anna’s ensemble was a bit more revealing. She was sporting a pair of white bikini bottoms that appeared to have a thong back. The garment had thick side straps that were stretched up high on the model’s curvy hips. The waist scooped down low on Anna’s toned torso, and it wasn’t laying flush against her flat stomach.

Anna was wearing her blond highlighted hair parted to the side. Her long, voluminous tresses were tumbling down over her shoulders and sides of her chest. For her beauty look, the model sported a smokey taupe eye, dark full eyelashes, and a soft pink lip. She was pictured gazing at the camera’s lens with a seductive look on her face.

Anna was posing to the side against a white stucco wall. She had her right arm raised up with her hand behind her head, and her right knee was bent. Anna’s pose showcased her pert posterior, shapely thighs, and the elegant curve of her back.

In the caption of her post, Anna tried to turn a word that has a negative connotation into something less terrible. She noted that the word “quarantine” can’t be spelled without the vowels and consonants U, R, A, Q, and T. When read aloud phonetically, the letters transform into the words “You are a cutie.”

Over the span of 40 minutes, Anna’s post racked up over 8,000 likes. Many of her fans seemed to enjoy her caption just as much as her sexy photo.

“Not gonna lie, that caption is smooth af,” read one response to her Instagram post.

“Caption took me out reading it in my head lmao,” another fan wrote.

“Consider the mood lightened. I have GOT to remember that one HAHAHA,” a third Instagrammer remarked.

“That’s right @akatharinav! We do what we have to do to lighten the mood. Thanks for doing your part by being you! Stay safe Beautiful!” commented a fourth fan.

Many of Anna’s followers also commented on how incredible her body looks. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the model revealed one of the secrets behind her enviable figure by sharing a video of one of her workouts with a kettlebell.