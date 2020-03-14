Natalie Gauvreau Sizzles In An Orange Bikini, Puts Her Peachy Posterior On Full Display

Canadian model Natalie Gauvreau, known on Instagram as Sexy Nat G, recently took to her Instagram page and wowed her followers with a series of hot, skin-baring snaps.

In the pics, which were posted on Saturday, March 14, the model could be seen rocking a tiny orange bikini that allowed her to flaunt her enviable assets, particularly her sexy booty. That’s not all but the hottie also treated her fans to a generous display of her never-ending cleavage, a move that sent temperatures through the roof.

Following her signature style, the blond bombshell opted for a full face of makeup. The application featured a beige foundation that perfectly matched her sun-kissed skin. She dusted her cheeks with a tinge of coral blusher, nude lipstick, heavily lined eyes, gray eyeshadow, and a thick coat of mascara. She finished off her makeup with well-defined, dark eyebrows. To ramp up the glamour, she also had her perfectly-manicured nails painted with a white polish.

The hottie wore her blond tresses down and allowed them to fall freely over her back.

To the delight of her fans, she posted not one, not two, but six pics from the sexy photoshoot. In the first snap, she could be seen striking a side pose while sticking her booty out. This particular picture not only allowed Natalie to show off her assets but she also flaunted her sexy legs.

In the second picture, she could be seen showing off her enviable cleavage and taut stomach. In the remaining snaps, she struck different poses to provide her fans with a generous and detailed view of her boobs and derriere.

According to the geotag, the snaps were captured in Blue Lagoon, a famous, geothermal spa in southwestern Iceland. In the caption, she asked her fans to tell her about their geographical locations.

As usual, the post became an instant hit, garnering more than 102,000 likes and above 2,080 comments within nine hours of having been posted. Such a volume of interest shows that the hottie is, indeed, very popular on the photo-sharing website.

“Omg, you are absolutely stunning and gorgeous,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“Seriously, this is the most perfect booty I have ever seen in my life. Lots of kisses there,” another user flirtatiously wrote.

“My God, you are the definition of pure beauty,” a third admirer remarked.

Other fans used words and phrases like “goddess,” “too hot,” and “absolutely stunning,” to express their admiration for the hottie.

The snaps were also liked by many other models and IG influencers, including Vicky Aisha, Francia James, Pandora Blue, and Eri Anton.