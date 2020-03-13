Blond Babe Lauren Dascalo Shows Major Skin In Paneled Yellow Bikini For Bang Energy Promo

Lauren Dascalo shared a hot new sneak peek at her Bang Energy calendar shoot on Instagram on Friday. In a video on her feed, the model rocked a tiny, yellow bikini with several cut-outs that did hardly anything to cover her busty chest. She flashed several different poses that showed off her killer body in the best ways possible.

The video showed Lauren standing on a beach underneath a large, wooden set of stairs. In some scenes, the blue ocean was visible as the waters rolled into the shore. A mountain filled with green trees could also be seen in the background. It appeared to be a beautifully sunny day as the rays shined down on Lauren and bounced off her radiant skin.

Lauren’s look featured a bright yellow, rectangular top with thin panels across her breasts, her back, and the center of her chest. The remainder of the top was cut out, revealing a ton of skin. The model’s ample cleavage spilled out at the center, as well as on the sides.

Lauren’s flat, toned tummy was on full display between the top and a matching, cut-out, U-shaped thong. The front of the thong sat low on Lauren’s waist to show off her abs even further, while the sides came up high on her hips and drew attention to her hourglass figure. The thin fabric exposed the babe’s long legs and pert derriere.

Lauren did not add any accessories to her swimwear, but she did rock a full face of makeup including expertly contoured cheekbones, bright highlighter, dark eyeliner, and a light pink color on her full lips. She wore her long, blond hair down in neat waves.

Lauren posed with a can of the energy drink as she arched her back to the camera to further accentuate her figure. She pointed her toes, which elongated her pins, and flashed a few sultry gazes at the camera. In other scenes, the model posed on her knees with her legs spread.

Lauren’s post garnered more than 29,000 likes and just over 100 comments in under an hour as fans expressed their immense admiration for the blond bombshell.

“The best Bang model ever. The most precious Bang model ever and the most sweetest pure heart Bang model ever,” one fan said.

“Ughhh your smile is gorgeous,” another user added.

“Your divine presence illuminates everything,” a third follower wrote.

Lauren always knows how to drive her fans wild. In a post earlier this week, she rocked some animal-print lingerie, which her fans loved.