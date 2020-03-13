Bella Hadid Goes Braless Under Unbuttoned Shirt On Instagram

Bella Hadid has been sharing mostly professional pics from her latest modeling gigs on her Instagram page over the past week, and her newest share from yesterday is arguably the most revealing one so far. The stunner went braless in an unbuttoned shirt for the eye-catching snap, which has received over 987,000 likes.

In the photo, Bella stood with her body angled toward the camera and placed her hands placed on the top of her head. The model glanced into the distance to her right with a hint of a smile on her face. Her choice to go braless meant that the photo had to be heavily censored to keep it suitable for social media. She did so with a couple of white squiggly lines over her chest, although her underboob was hard to miss.

Bella’s white dress shirt was unbuttoned and brushed to the side to leave her breasts on display. It had a collar and baggy sleeves that were rolled up past her elbows. In addition, the sensation wore a pair of high-waisted black pants that she left unzipped, calling attention to her toned abs.

Bella sported her hair slicked back into a high bun and her impeccable makeup application added to the glam look. She rocked silver eyeshadow, glossy dark pink lipstick, and shimmery blush that highlighted her high cheekbones. She accessorized simply with a gold bracelet on her left wrist and nothing else.

The bombshell posed in front of a blank wall, the lighting leaving her skin glowing and looking flawless.

Photographer Alana O’Herlihy and makeup artist Sam Visser were tagged in the post.

The update inspired many of Bella’s fans to leave rave compliments, and so far, the post has received over 3,140 comments.

“Wow you’re an actual beauty,” gushed an admirer.

“GORGEOUSNESS IS UNBELIEVABLE,” exclaimed a second Instagram user.

“Best model i love you bellaaa,” wrote a follower.

“How are you doing this to us,” joked a fourth supporter.

The hottie often showcases her incredible body on social media and has shared similar braless snaps in recent months. In particular, Bella posted an eight-part photo series taken at the beach on December 8, 2019, that time rocking a sheer white halter top that left little to the imagination. In the last two photos, the beauty posed facing the camera straight-on, leaving her chest completely exposed thanks to the see-through fabric. She also rocked a pair of white pants for the shot.