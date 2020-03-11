Russian ‘Maxim’ Model Vita Sidorkina Wears Nothing Under Open Rocker Cowgirl Jacket In Behind-The-Scenes Shot

Vita Sidorkina delighted her 757,000 Instagram fans on Tuesday, March 10, with a behind-the-scenes photo from last year’s photo shoot for Maxim, in which she sizzled in a sexy rocker cowboy look.

In the shot, Sidorkina — who graced the cover of Maxim‘s September/October 2019 issue — was leaning at the corner of a wall indoors. She posed with one leg straight and the other bent to the right, showcasing her long, lean figure. The Russian bombshell tilted her head to the right as she shot a killer gaze at the camera, keeping her lips apart in a daring, yet seductive, manner.

Sidorkina sported a black jacket studded with rhinestones down its sleeves, collar and shoulders. The 25-year-old model wore the jacket over her shoulders, positioning its fronts strategically over her chest to cover her breasts and keep the photo within Instagram’s community guidelines that prevent nudity.

The model, who is best known for her work with Victoria’s Secret and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, teamed her jacket with a pair of black cowboy boots adorned with white patterns that gave it an edgy vibe, combining Western motifs with rock and roll. On her lower body, Sidorkina had on a pair of lingerie bottoms in black lace that matched the overall tone of the photo. The bottoms sat just below her bellybutton, hugging her slender midsection.

Sidorkina wore a heavy black smoky eye complete with liner and mascara that continued the rock and roll theme of the shot. She accessorized her look with white and silver jewelry, including a bracelet, rings and earrings to balance the darkness of the overall outfit. The model wore her blond hair swept over to the right and styled down in waves that fell over her right shoulder, coming to a rest on her chest. Her wavy strands gave her a rocker vibe as well.

The photo proved to be popular with her followers. Since going live, the post has attracted more than 10,800 likes and upwards of 150 comments, as of the time of this writing. Users of the social media app took to the comments section to rave about Sidorkina’s beauty and to compliment her rocker cowboy look.

“I’m literally like, what? You just had a baby and you look like this?! What is your secret!? You have to tell!” one user raved.

“That’s too hot,” replied another fan, trailing the comment with a fire emoji.

“[S]uch a gorgeous model!!” a third fan chimed in, also pairing the message with a long string of fire emoji.

“Yesss!!! you rock that look!! so [fire],” another one added.