Sarah Houchens Flaunts Her Booty In A Green String Bikini: ‘Be A Nice Human’

Sarah Houchens took to her Instagram account on Wednesday morning to share yet another racy bikini snap. The fitness model also included some words of wisdom along with the post, encouraging her fans to be a nice human being.

In the sexy snap, Sarah looked stunning as she sported a strapless green string bikini. The ruffled top tied behind the model’s back while putting her toned arms and bust on display. The matching thong bottoms showcased her curvy hips and round booty, as well as her lean legs and tiny waist.

The blond bombshell posed with her body turned to the side and one knee resting on a white chair in front of her. Her other leg was stretched out behind her. She placed her hand on her thigh and arched her back as she stared ahead with her head tilted. In the background of the photo, a white couch with gray pillows can be seen, as well as a gray rug and a round white table.

Sarah’s long, golden locks were styled in flirty ringlet curls that cascaded down her back and brushed over her shoulder. She also opted for a full face of makeup in the shot.

The glam look included sculpted eyebrows, thick lashes, and black eyeliner. She also complemented her bronzed skin with a shimmering highlighter and pink blush on her cheeks.

Many of Sarah’s over 734,000 followers wasted no time showing their love for the snap. The post racked up more than 3,300 likes in the first 40 minutes after it was shared to the platform.

The model’s post also earned more than 70 comments as her admirers quickly began to share their thoughts on the racy bikini pic and inspiring caption.

“So I woke up this morning, got on to Instagram, and this is the first picture that I see. A picture of Sarah and her beautiful backside. Thank you for being you, Sarah!!! I’m becoming a huge fan of yours,” one fan wrote.

“Love this caption…so easy to be kind and thoughtful. All of this corona talk and cancellations and nobody talking about those really AFFECTED by it. Sad,” another stated.

“Absolutely gorgeous,” remarked a third social media user.

“You are so perfect,” a fourth person commented.

Of course, Sarah isn’t shy about showing off her gym-honed curves in her posts. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the model recently delighted her fans when she shared her abs workout in a series of videos while wearing a skimpy gray bra and some tight shorts. That post has gained over 6,600 likes and more than 120 comments to date.