‘Jersey Shore’ Star Angelina Pivarnick Busts Out Of Black Lingerie In Sensual Share

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Angelina Pivarnick busts out of her revealing black lingerie in a new Instagram share, showing off her breasts and tattoos in a sensual boudoir photo.

The Staten Island-born reality star is seen lying on a white, fluffy bed cover. Surrounded by light-colored pillows, Angelina dramatically posed wearing a black lace bra, thigh-high stockings and a string bikini bottom in the image.

Angelina’s hands lay casually entwined in her hair, where her stunning engagement ring from husband Chris Larangeira can be seen. The other is on her flat stomach.

The reality star noted that the pic was a boudoir photo snapped by Alli Murphy Photography, who specializes in this type of imagery for women.

She wore a stunning lingerie set in the pic. The black lace bra has a scallop detail, which was gorgeous against the reality star’s tanned skin. Underneath the base of the bra, there was also a second strap detail that was secured to the undergarment and went around Angelina’s waist towards the small of her back where the top closed.

While you cannot see the front of the lingerie’s bottoms, a thin strap appears to hold a triangle front to the back of her body. The back of the undergarment is not seen as she is lying on her back in the photo.

Seamless thigh-high stockings are on Angelina’s toned legs, topped by a thick top of black lace. The tops of the hose are likely secured by elastic, which would allow them to stay in place.

Several of her tattoos are seen on her left side, including ink on her ribcage and left arm.

Angelina’s dark-colored hair was long and full. She is a fan of extensions, so these were likely added to make her tresses look lush for the photo. Much of her hair appears to be pushed to her left side, adding a dramatic touch.

As for her makeup fashion, it was glam all the way with long, false eyelashes, heavy eyeliner and a bronze palette on her eyes. Angelina’s eyebrows were filled into a perfect arch and her lips were filled in with a wine-colored lipstick as a finishing touch.

In the caption of the dramatic photo, Angelina asked for acceptance, telling her followers that they should be true to themselves and not worry about what others think.

The first remark on the photo was by Vinny Guadagnino, Angelina’s longtime Jersey Shore co-star, who quipped, “Yasss about time you made an OnlyFans!” OnlyFans is a paid subscription app where people can provide exclusive content to their subscribers, or “fans.” It was not confirmed in the photo’s caption if Angelina does have an account with the app.

Jersey Shore fans were stunned by the pic, liking it 45,394 times. They shared their feelings in the accompanying comments section.

“You look so gorgeous!!! I only watch the show because of you,” said one follower.

“You look amazing!! You must be so freaking proud of yourself!!!” said a second fan of the reality star, followed by a smiley face and heart emoji.

“You are a true beauty but I’m old school and I don’t think you need to go this far. However, even Marilyn Monroe posed nude so artistically I understand,” said a more mature admirer.