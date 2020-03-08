Fitness Model Bianca Taylor Rocks A Dangerously-Short Bikini On Instagram

American fitness model Bianca Taylor recently took to her Instagram page and wowed her legions of admirers with a very hot bikini snap.

In the picture, which was uploaded on Sunday, March 8, Bianca could be seen rocking a dangerously-tiny, metallic gold bikini that struggled to contain her assets. As a result, the model put her perky breasts on full display to titillate her fans. That’s not all, but the skimpy ensemble also enabled her to show off her incredible abs and toned legs.

Staying true to her signature style, Bianca opted for a full face of makeup. However, in keeping with the daytime, outdoor photoshoot, she chose subtle colors so as not to overdo her look. The application featured an ivory foundation that rendered her face a flawless finish. She dusted her cheeks with a pink blusher, opted for a soft-pink lipstick combined with a slick of gloss, pink eyeshadow, a thick coat of mascara and heavily-lined eyes. The stunner finished off her makeup with dark eyebrows.

She wore her raven-colored tresses in soft curls and allowed them to fall freely over her shoulders and ample bosom. To keep it simple and sexy, she decided to ditch accessories, however, the hottie retained the sexy hoop in her nose.

For the picture, Bianca leaned against the wired fence of a building. She struck a side pose, lifted her chin, parted her lips and looked straight into the camera to pull off a very seductive look.

In the caption, the Latina beauty endorsed the dating app Clover, which also sponsored her post. She urged her fans to use the app if they are single, adding that there are plenty of fish in the sea and users wouldn’t be needing a life jacket to survive there.

Within four hours of going live, the snap amassed more than 18,000 likes and close to 300 comments in which fans and followers praised the hottie for her incredible figure and showered her with numerous compliments.

“The only fish in the sea that I want is you though,” one of her fans flirtatiously wrote, totally ignoring that the model already has a boyfriend.

“Is your bikini upside down or am I tripping?? you look amazing regardless,” another user chimed in.

“You are [redefining] the word goddess with your pictures,” a third admirer wrote.

Other fans used words and phrases like “gorgeous,” “so inspiring,” and “my queen” to praise the hottie.

Apart from her regular fans and followers, the snap was also liked by many other models and IG influencers. These include Anais Zanotti and Lily Adrianne.