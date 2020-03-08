Bikini Queen Devin Brugman Sizzles In A Skimpy Black Two-Piece On Instagram

Devin Brugman tantalized her 1.3 million Instagram followers this weekend with another bikini-clad snap that sent temperatures soaring on her feed.

The skin-baring upload was shared to the bikini queen’s feed on Saturday and has earned nothing but love since going live to her page. The image was taken selfie-style through the reflection of a large mirror, which was hanging on the wall of the babe’s beachside rental house in Australia.

A plush white couch and long table furnished the open room that Devin stood in when she stopped for the impromptu photo shoot. The house also boasted a long row of large, open windows that gave her audience a glimpse of the beautiful ocean view right outside the house, which the model looked ready to go outside and enjoy in a tiny black bikini that did nothing but favors for her curvaceous physique.

Naturally, the brunette bombshell was clad in a two-piece from her Monday Swimwear line, which she runs with her pal Natasha Oakley. The all-black set included an underwire-style top with a low scoop neckline that left an ample amount of cleavage well on display. A small v cut fell in the middle of the number as well to up the ante of Devin’s busty display even further, much to the delight of her fans.

Devin also sported a pair of black bikini bottoms that were equally-as risque, if not more. The piece covered up only what was necessary, allowing the California cutie to show off her sculpted thighs and killer curves. Meanwhile, its waistband was tied in dainty bows high up on her hips to accentuate her trim waist and chiseled abs.

Devin accessorized her barely-there swimwear with a gold pendant necklace that added just the right amount of bling. She wore her dark tresses down and mounted a pair of sunglasses on top of her head that she would likely later use to shield her eyes from the golden sun.

Unsurprisingly, the Instagram hottie’s thousands of fans went wild for her latest social media appearance. The sizzling snap has racked up over 24,000 likes within its first 24 hours of going live, as well as dozens of comments with compliments for Devin’s jaw-dropping display.

“Your body is literally all kinds of goals,” one person wrote.

Another fan said that Devin was “flawless as always.”

“If anyone can wear a bikini..you certain can!!! You look fabulous!!!!” commented a third admirer.

Devin is far from shy about showing off her incredible figure on her Instagram page. Another recent upload saw her flashing her incredible physique in a tight one-piece swimsuit, which was also from the Monday Swimwear collection. That look proved popular as well and, to date, has racked up nearly 26,000 likes.