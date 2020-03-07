Kylie Jenner Flaunts Insane Curves In Two-Piece Swimsuit As She Poses Alongside Sister Kim Kardashian

Kylie Jenner captured the hearts of millions of fans around the world on Saturday, March 7 after she shared a sexy new snap on social media that featured her older sister, Kim Kardashian.

The 22-year-old brunette bombshell posted the photo on Instagram for her 164.4 million followers, as she posed in a two-piece swimsuit that flaunted her world-famous killer curves.

The model posed from her left side in the snap, allowing her followers to catch a profile view of her curvy figure as she kept her eyes closed and tilted her head upwards, meanwhile Kim posed from the back as she shot a stare into the camera from over her shoulders. The two were photographed while sitting on large gray cushions outdoors, likely poolside, as large trees filled a majority of the background.

Kylie’s swimsuit, which was a light brown color and appeared to be made out of a cloth material, featured a strapless top that had no trouble showing off her busty assets. The bikini top further drew attention to itself as it was designed with a compelling feature — side straps that hung down past Kylie’s shoulders. Meanwhile the beauty’s bikini bottoms were high-waisted and showcased her curvy derriere while highlighting her tiny midriff.

Kim’s swimsuit differed greatly from Kylie’s as it was black and appeared to be made out of a stretchy, water-resistant material. The swimsuit top also featured two versatile ties that the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star tied over each shoulder. However, Kim’s swimsuit was similar to Kylie’s in that it certainly showcased her assets and curvy figure.

Kylie did not indicate where the duo was photographed as she usually does not reveal her location, but it appeared that the sisters were likely in one of their private residences.

In the post’s caption, the model also kept it vague as she simply shared two heart emoji — one brown and one black, representing the colors of the pairs’ swimsuits.

The post was met with a great deal of approval from millions of fans almost instantaneously and accumulated more than 3.3 million likes. An additional 11,000 fans also took to the comments section to voice their reactions on the tantalizing snap.

“The most gorgeous women I know! Love you both,” one user commented.

“So so hot,” another user added.

“So in love with you,” a third fan wrote.

“My beautiful girlfriends,” a fourth wishful fan asserted.

Kylie’s bikini-clad post on Saturday follows a string of beachside and poolside photos the beauty has shared all week long. On March 5, the internet sensation shared a snap alongside pal Stassi Karanikolaou as the two rocked multicolored Pucci swimsuits that did not leave much to the imagination, per The Inquisitr. The post amassed more than 6.8 million likes.