Elizabeth Warren Supporters Blame Sexism For Massachusetts Senator’s Super Tuesday Failure

After Elizabeth Warren‘s Super Tuesday failure, which saw her defeated in her home state of Massachusetts, Breitbart reported that many of her supporters took to social media to express their belief that sexism is behind her poor showing.

“If Warren were a man, this would have been over long ago. This is all so damn stupid,” one supporter wrote.

“If Elizabeth Warren were a man, this primary would be a mere formality. She is far and away the best candidate,” another tweeted.

Despite many others expressing similar sentiments, not everyone agreed with this analysis.

“If you try to write off Warren running third in *her own state* to sexism, then you just haven’t paid attention to Warren,” wrote author Tom Nichols.

American journalist David French previously noted the passionate support for Warren on Twitter but suggested that thus far, polling suggests it is “basically nowhere else.”

“But she does really capture a certain Twitter ethos — performative ideology, constant aggression, and a casual commitment to the truth.”

According to former New Jersey governor Chris Christie, Warren’s downfall is due to her decision to back away from the progressive platform that gained her support early on in the primary. Now that she has equivocated on issues like Medicare for All, Christie believes moderates and progressives no longer trust her.

In a piece for Current Affairs, Nathan J. Robinson noted that Warren has a lengthy history of saying “untrue and distorted things” for political gain. The article came after Warren accused Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders of telling her a woman could not be president, which caused a backlash against her from people who believed it was a carefully timed political ploy.

In response to the claim, progressive commentator and The Hill’s Rising co-host Krystal Ball blasted Warren and said that while her attempt to “play the victim card” might sit well with pundits, the media, and her “very online, ultra-woke base of support,” the American public rejects such political gambit’s as disingenuous.

As reported by Axios, Warren’s campaign is currently in the process of assessing its path forward after her disappointing Super Tuesday performance. Warren campaign manager Roger Lau reportedly sent an email to staffers that said that Warren is currently taking time to think through the best approach to continue fighting.

As of now, Warren has 59 delegates, a far cry from Sanders’ 486 and former Vice President Joe Biden‘s 550. According to comedian and political commentator Sam Seder, Warren’s decision to stay in the race or not boils down to whether she wants Biden to be president.