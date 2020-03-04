Sofia Jamora Sizzles In A Tropical Bikini In New Instagram Photo

Social media influencer Sofia Jamora stunned her 2.7 million Instagram followers on Tuesday, March 3, when she shared a smoking hot new update. The 22-year-old model looked stunning in a sexy printed bikini that did nothing but favors for her killer physique.

The bombshell sported a tropical two-piece swimsuit with a sports-style top that featured padded cups and a deep neckline that exposed an ample amount of cleavage, as well as thick straps that went over her shoulders. It is also important to note that the tiny swimwear was a bit tight on her chest that she almost spilled out from the top. She paired the upper garment with matching low-cut bikini bottoms that sat high on her curvy hips, highlighting her killer physique. The color of the bikini beautifully complimented her flawless skin.

In the snapshot, Sofia was indoors, seemingly inside a bathroom. She posed sideways with her right hand leaning on the door frame as she looked straight into the camera. It seemed like extra lighting was used in the photo as bright yellow light poured over her upper body.

Sofia’s blond hair was styled in smooth waves by a Los Angeles-based hair artist named Yalina. Her gorgeous locks hung over her shoulders and back. The model enlisted the help of professional makeup artist Flavio Angel Alvarado for her makeup, which consisted of sculpted brows, well-blended eyeshadow, several coats of mascara, as well as blush, glowing highlighter, and nude lipstick. She kept her accessories simple and only wore a long pendant necklace.

Sofia also revealed where her skimpy swimwear was from by tagging the Australian brand called Kulani Kinis in the photo. She did not tag an exact location on where the photo was taken.

The latest Instagram upload has earned more than 167,000 likes and upwards of 530 comments within 20 hours of going live on her account — and those numbers continue to grow. Sofia’s fans flocked to the comments section of the post as well, where many left compliments for her latest jaw-dropping display, while others chimed in using their choice of emoji.

“Okay, are you trying to kill me or what?!!!! You look so gorgeous!!!” one fan commented on the post, adding several heart-eyes emoji at the end of the comment.

“Almost had a heart attack! Obsessed with you,” another admirer gushed.

“Seriously, you’re so adorable. You look like a dream,” a third Instagram user wrote.

“Practically perfect in every way! Your body is insane, and you are so beautiful,” a fourth social media follower added.