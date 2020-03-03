‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Samantha Hoopes Sizzles In Purple Bikini In Sneak Peek From Her Shoot

Samantha Hoopes sizzled in a new video shared by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue on the magazine’s verified Instagram page on Tuesday, March 3.

Sports Illustrated took to the social media platform to give its 2.1 million fans a sneak peek from Hoopes’s photo shoot, stating that a “little [Samantha Hoopes] is just what this Tuesday needs!”

In the video, Hoopes — who shot her spread back in January, just four months after giving birth to her first baby, George — lay on her back in the sand near the ocean. The clip showed the moment a wave came and washed over the model, creating a picture-perfect opportunity. As revealed by the hashtags Sports Illustrated included at the bottom of the post, Hoopes jetted off to the British Virgin Island for her 2020 shoot.

Hoopes sported a two-piece bathing suit in a light purple shade that contrasted beautifully with her sun-kissed skin and golden blond hair. The bikini top featured an underwire structure that pushed against the model’s chest, helping accentuate her curves. The top also boasted a low-cut neckline, which teased quite a bit of her ample cleavage. Completing the top part of her suit, two thin straps went over the new mom’s shoulders.

On her lower body, Hoopes had on a pair of matching bottoms that featured a double strap on either side that tied into on her hips. The bottoms sat low on the model’s frame, leaving her still soft stomach fully on display.

Sports Illustrated didn’t share where the swimsuit was from. Hoopes wore her hair swept to one side and styled down in natural waves that matched the location.

Throughout the video, Hoopes touched her hair with one hand as she used the other to support her upper body. She lay with one leg stretched in front of her and the other bent. She stayed in the same position, just moving her head slightly and shooting different facial expressions at the camera.

Within half an hour of being posted, the video was viewed more than 5,700 times, garnering upwards of 1,100 likes and about 20 comments. Users of the social media app used the space to praise Hoopes’s beauty, showering her with flattering messages and emoji in the comments section.

“WOW GOALS,” one user raved, following the word with a pink double heart and a fire emoji.

“Stunning!” replied another fan, including a string of red flowers at the end of the comment.

“YES,” a third one chimed in, topping off the message with a fire emoji.