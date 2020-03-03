Fox News’ Brit Hume Accidentally Left A Porn Tab While Posting A Screenshot Of His Computer

#SexyVixenVinyl is now trending on Twitter.

Fox News analyst Brit Hume tweeted a screenshot of a browser tab he was looking at, and in the process, appears to have accidentally revealed that he was looking at possibly pornographic images at the time, Mediaite reports.

On Tuesday, Hume tweeted a screenshot of a page from the website electionbettingodds.com, which showed that particular website’s analysis of who it considers most likely to win the Democratic primary, the Republican primary, and the general election. Specifically, Hume appeared to have been looking at a comparison between the expected results for Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, Donald Trump, and Mike Pence.

Hume’s tweet was utterly anodyne, showing nothing but the website’s front page. Hume’s own caption was also entirely mundane, and was nothing more than his summary of the website’s analysis.

“Biden now clear favorite in betting odds as of 5:30 a.m. Tuesday,” he wrote.

It was just one of dozens, if not hundreds, of tweets from political pundits that are posted every day, offering the users’ thoughts on the latest bit of news concerning the upcoming election. Or at least, it would have been, had Hume not made a pretty glaring mistake when he posted the tweet.

If you look closely, you can see that Hume was using tabbed browsing at the time. One tab was open to the website he was citing. Two others appeared to belong to his bank. One appeared to have something to do with coronavirus.

And another bore the name “sexy vixen vinyl.”

The tweet has since been deleted (after it was up for several hours), but nothing that is ever posted on the internet is truly gone, and several users have shared screenshots of the tweet.

so much dire important news is happening that we overlooked Brit Hume doing the classic open porn tab goof https://t.co/A7APxqK2ml — Ser Thysys Awendys (@alexqarbuckle) March 3, 2020

In case you were wondering, a Google search of the terms “sexy vixen vinyl,” once everything related to Brit Hume is discarded, reveals several retailers showing scantily-clad models wearing lingerie that accompanies the outfits the retailers are selling.

For example, the first hit a Mediaite writer came up with was from a website offering a “sexy vixen vinyl” lingerie set, complete with an attractive model demonstrating the set, for $15.37 (29 percent off).

As usually happens whenever someone makes an embarrassing goof on Twitter, users are gently ribbing the news analyst for his mistake.

“People keep laughing about the sexy vixen tab but honestly my first thing was “who banks at SunTrust?,” wrote one snarky user.

If fact, Twitter users were having so much fun with Hume’s mistake that, at one time on Tuesday morning, the hashtag #sexyvixenvinyl was a trending topic on Twitter.

Hume, for his part, has since posted that electionbettingodds screenshot again, this time without his browser tabs visible.

Betting odds as of 8:15 Tuesday morning give Biden a commanding lead over Sanders. Trump still shown overwhelming favorite for reelection. pic.twitter.com/knWAv3T38b — Brit Hume (@brithume) March 3, 2020

As of this writing, he has not responded to the controversy regarding the tweet that showed a porn tab left open.