Hot Car Mechanic Constance Nunes Gets Cheeky In Ripped Jeans: ‘Business Up Front, Party In Back’

Constance Nunes showed off her sexy style in her most recent Instagram snapshots. The hot car mechanic shared the post with her fans on Sunday.

In the racy photos, Constance looked smoking hot as she donned a casual outfit for a day at the racetrack. However, she couldn’t resist getting just a little bit sexy.

The model donned a black zipped jacket and a pair of skintight skinny jeans, which she paired with some black heeled boots. The jeans boasted large holes on the backside to flaunt her bare booty underneath. The ensemble showed off Constance’s long, lean legs, curvy hips, and backside as she got flirty for the camera.

In the first shot, the model posed with one hand in her hair and the other resting on her thigh as she looked away from the lens with a playful smirk. The second shot featured her standing with her back to the lens as she looked over her shoulder and put her hand to her mouth.

Constance had her shoulder-length brown hair parted to the side and styled in voluminous curls. She also rocked a full face of makeup in the shots, which included defined brows and long lashes. She added to the application with pink blush and a bronzed glow.

In the caption of the post, Constance revealed that her look was much like a mullet hairstyle, calling it business in the front, but a party in the back.

Of course, many of the model’s more than 404,000 followers fell in love with the pics. The post racked up more than 18,000 likes and over 180 comments within the first 11 hours after it went live to the platform.

“Is it bad I looked to see if you had a mullet after reading the caption?” one of Constance’s followers joked in the comments section.

“I hope you didn’t have anything important in your back pocket,” another loyal fan wrote.

“I would like doing business with you, but, I would love being invited to the after party,” a third social media user told the model.

“Constance! You look amazing. I can’t wait to see the new season of Car Masters. You are my favorite on that show. Love how you’re working those jeans girl!” a fourth comment read.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Constance Nunes has made it clear that she’s not afraid to show some skin in her modeling photos. Just last week, she sizzled in a racy bikini as she posed with her beloved vintage Mustang. To date, that upload was received more than 35,000 likes and over 370 comments.