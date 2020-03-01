Brunette Bombshell Victoria Villarroel Flaunts Killer Figure In Black Bikini On The Beach

Brunette bombshell Victoria Villarroel stunned fans around the world after she shared a new bikini-clad post on social media on Saturday, February 29. The 27-year-old beauty took to Instagram to share the revealing snap with her 1 million followers.

The Venezuelan television personality star, who is famously known for being Kylie Jenner’s former personal assistant on Life Of Kylie, looked beautiful and relaxed in the photo as she posed in the sand on the beach. Victoria sported a two-piece black bikini — which looked to be made out of a soft ribbed fabric — in the snap that displayed her killer figure.

The dainty Brazilian-style bikini top featured thin, versatile ties that the model wore over her shoulders and tied to the back. The swimwear top, which showcased much of Victoria’s voluptuous figure as it exposed an ample amount of cleavage, also featured a bow at the front of the suit — drawing further attention to the hottie’s full-figured assets.

The internet sensation paired the swimsuit top with flattering bikini bottoms that were designed with a Brazilian cut. The bottoms also featured adjustable side ties with gold hardware details that Victoria had raised up past her hips to showcase her healthy curves and tiny waist.

The model had finished the seaside look off with a black bucket hat that protected her face from the sun’s harmful rays and a few gold accessories that included two necklaces, some rings, and a bracelet.

In the post, Victoria held a drink in front of her chest, obstructing part of her audience’s view of her famous assets. The Latina beauty also appeared to have gone in the ocean at some point as her hair looked like it had gotten wet and dried in natural waves.

The social media star is likely on vacation with her close friends Kylie Jenner and Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou, who have also shared several beach snaps this weekend in a similar location.

Victoria smiled shyly in the photo and detailed in the post’s caption that this is her when she’s happy.

The post was met with instant approval from her many fans and received more than 96,000 likes since going live on Instagram an hour ago. Hundreds of fans also commented below the post to express their adoration for the beauty.

“You look gorgeous,” one user commented.

“I love you miss Vic,” a second admirer added.

“You are so hot,” a third user asserted.

“Great pic, what beach is this,” a fourth fan questioned.

Just earlier today, Victoria sizzled in another bikini photo. The stunner rocked a tiger-print two-piece bikini and a Dior scarf over her head, sending her fans into a frenzy. The post received more than 140,000 likes, per The Inquisitr.