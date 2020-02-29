Australian Smokeshow Laura Amy Flaunts Peachy Booty In Rainbow Bikini For Mardi Gras Post

Laura Amy‘s latest Instagram post had fans seeing double. The Aussie smokeshow got online bright and early on Saturday morning to drop a sizzling Mardi Gras snap that saw her twinning with a friend in matching mesh bikinis. Joining her was fellow Australian model Jess Than, who has amassed a steady following on social media by showing off her athletic figure in revealing attire. The ladies put on a tantalizing display in the skimpy swimsuits, leaving followers in a daze with their scorching look.

The two hotties wore three-piece bikinis in a colorful rainbow palette that ensnared the gaze with vibrant shades of hot-pink, neon-yellow, and electric-blue. The bathing suits featured a hypnotic stripped print that enhanced the vivid color scheme, and were a daring, triangle string design showing a great expanse of skin. The bikinis comprised of impossibly tiny thong bottoms, plunge bras, and sexy over-bra crop tops that exposed some serious cleavage. The items were long-sleeved, turtleneck tops that fit tightly across the bust, and sported pink hems that matched the string portion of the bikinis.

The models showed off the eye-popping swimwear as they snuggled under an open doorway. Laura had her back to the camera, flaunting her voluptuous curves in a mid-profile pose that spotlighted her bodacious posterior. The babe showcased her curvy thighs and teased a glimpse of her shapely chest as she glanced over her shoulder with a coy expression on her gorgeous face. Her blue eyes were wide open and her lush lips were softly pursed. Meanwhile, Jess was facing the camera with a smoldering gaze, and showed off her chiseled abs as she parted her lips in a provocative way. Her shiny navel piercing was on display, calling even more attention to her fierce physique.

The stunning models played match-up with their glam as well. Both Laura and Jess sported a face-full of makeup that included chic winged eyeliner, a subtle, skin-toned eyeshadow, mascara, highlighter, blush, and glossy nude lipstick. Even their pointy manicures appeared to match, as their nails featured similar, light-toned polish. Laura wore her raven tresses down, letting her luscious mane graze her bared derriere. Jess’ chestnut-brown locks brushed against her waist as they fell down her back.

Laura playfully captioned the shot with a lollipop emoji that mirrored the color of their scanty outfits. She credited Fashion Nova for the tempting look, and added a Mardi Gras hashtag to show that the pair was party-ready.

The post immediately aroused the interest of her fans, racking up more than 14,600 likes and over 320 comments in just two hours of being uploaded onto the platform.

“Double Trouble,” quipped one follower, adding a lollipop emoji. Others had the same idea, leaving similar messages that only varied in their choice of flattering emoji.

“Omg babes,” gushed another Instagrammer, leaving four raising-hands emoji.

“Those tops are messing with my eyes,” penned a third person.

“Love this shot! [fire emoji] You look great,” a fourth follower told the brunette bombshell, ending with a two-heart emoji.