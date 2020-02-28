Lindsey Pelas Shows Off Curves In Form-Fitting Dress For Hot New Instagram Share

Lindsey Pelas took to social media once again to show off the curves that made her famous in a sexy, skintight dress. The blond bombshell has been flooding her feed with a ton of NSFW photos over the past few days, and four out of the last five have shown her flaunting major cleavage for the camera. In the latest Instagram update, Pelas kept her chest covered up and let her body do the talking.

For the photo op, the model posed with a friend by her side. The model tagged herself at Sugar Taco, and at the table in front of her was a huge plate of nachos and a glass of sangria. Pelas showed off her beautiful, hourglass figure in a curve-hugging gray dress that had a slight turtleneck top and clung to her body. The outfit hit at her upper thighs as fans were treated to a glimpse of her legs.

The Louisiana native wore her long, highlighted locks parted off to the side as they fell all the way down her chest. The Instagram influencer also rocked a beautiful makeup application that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipstick. Her friend also dressed to impress for the taco-filled outing by wearing a light pink corduroy dress. In the caption of the post, Pelas joked that she is “known for having really big… nachos.”

Since the photo went live on her page, it’s earned her a ton of attention with over 38,000 likes in addition to well over 400 comments and that number only continues to climb. Some Instagrammers couldn’t help but rave over her killer figure while many others let her know that they are big fans of hers. Of course, a few others commented on the giant plate of nachos that sat just in front of her.

“All the best in all your business ventures when i come to Cali gonna check mmm i love ur nachos lol…” one follower commented.

“Wow two very gorgeous ladies,” a second follower added in addition to a few red and pink heart emoji.

“If beauty was number you would be infinity in it,” another added.

Earlier this week, The Inquisitr shared that the blond bombshell stunned in a low-cut black dress. The hot ensemble had long sleeves and was tight around the middle, accentuating her trim waist. In the caption, she kept things simple and told followers that she loves a little black dress. Like her most recent update, that one garnered thousands of likes and comments.