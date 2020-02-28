‘Sports Illustrated’s’ ‘Curviest Model’ Hunter McGrady Sizzles In Skintight Tank & Leggings

Sports Illustrated’s “curviest model” Hunter McGrady is sizzling in a skintight white tank top and leggings in a new Instagram share. The stunning model showed off her curves in the undergarments, drawing praise from her followers and friends for the way she carried herself with confidence in the dramatic pic.

Hunter tagged Skims in the image, which is a shapewear brand developed by Kim Kardashian West that has found a great celebrity following.

In the pic, Hunter is seen with her head tilted to the left, one hand placed seductively on her left hip, and the other on her right thigh.

The athletic cut of the tank top provided coverage for Hunter’s breasts, allowing her to feel sexy and beautiful without showing off too much skin. The leggings clung to her hips and buttocks, allowing fans to truly admire the feminine curves that have made Hunter one of the most sought-after plus-size models in the fashion industry.

In the pic, the model’s hair is long, blond, and fashioned into beachy waves. The casual hairstyle can be created by allowing hair to dry naturally. Then, a large-barreled curling iron is used. The style is achieved by wrapping large sections of hair around the wand to create the desired look. Hunter flipped her hair over to her left side, which showed off tons of volume and a sassy look for the photographer.

Hunter’s makeup fashion was kept to a minimum. Filled in brows, her almond-shaped eyes lined with black eyeliner and finished with a touch of mascara, and some light-colored blush was as she needed to have a model glow. The look was finished off with a natural-colored lip, lined for fullness.

Fans of the model loved the image.

“Love this photo. Beautiful,” said one Instagram follower.

“OBSESSED with this look and you look gorgeous,” remarked a second fan.

“You are a LEGEND!” stated a third fan.

Hunter, who has been featured in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue every year since 2017, announced in a November 2019 Instagram post that she will be featured in the 2020 issue as well.

Sports Illustrated also shared some behind-the-scenes video to Instagram of the 26-year-old posing in several swimsuits in Bali, Indonesia, where she spoke about the tropical shoot.

“I just feel better and better every single year and this location is insane,” the model said in a video clip shared to Instagram.

“This country is one of the most beautiful places I have ever been in my life and to be here with people who are like family makes it that more special. Can’t wait for you guys to see this issue,” she revealed.