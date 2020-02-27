Blond Bombshell Tammy Hembrow Shows Off Insane Curves In Tight, Black Workout Outfit

Australian model Tammy Hembrow sent her fans into a frenzy after posting a workout snap that flaunted her insane figure on Thursday. The blond bombshell took to Instagram to share the photo with her 10.8 million followers.

The internet sensation put her fit body on display as she sported a two-piece workout outfit. Tammy, who is largely known for being a fitness model and fashion designer, opted for black, tight short-shorts that looked to be made out of nylon-lycra. The tiny garment, which barely covered the model’s derriere, helped to showcase her booty-gains as she posed from the backside. Tammy paired the shorts with a matching black athletic top that hugged every bit of her full figure and helped to show off her curvaceous assets.

Tammy asserted in her post’s caption that athletic-gear brand Women’s Best was having a sale for United States’ residents, however, Tammy’s outfit in the photo was actually designed by the model herself for her sportswear brand Saski, which Tammy has named after her young daughter.

The fitness model finished her sporty look off by styling her long platinum locks in a high-ponytail. She was also rocking black sunglasses that she left perched on top of her head. The model wisely opted to not wear any makeup during her workout, however, her long eyelash extensions certainly drew attention to her tanned face as she sported a pout and stared down the camera.

Though the mom-of-two did not disclose the location of the photograph, users could see a swimming pool, beach chairs, as well as several palm trees and a body of water behind the stunner. The model’s choice of a scenic background with tranquil hues made her a bold standout in the photo.

The gorgeous snap was an instant hit with Tammy’s millions of followers. The post garnered more than 120,000 likes since going live on Instagram. Hundred’s of the blond beauty’s fans also took to the comments section to vocalize their approval for the athletic look.

“You are absolutely amazing, Tammy, as always,” one user commented.

“Oh my gosh Tammy, you look amazing, beautiful woman,” a second fan asserted.

“Wow you are the cutest,” a third fan added.

“What a beauty, you leave me breathless,” a fourth admirer proclaimed.

The social media star is no stranger to posting workout photos that proudly display her toned figure. Just earlier on Thursday, Tammy shared a snap of herself squatting in a two-piece, form-fitting workout outfit that highlighted her famous curves, per The Inquisitr.