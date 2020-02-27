Blond Bombshell Kinsey Wolanski Flaunts Flawless Figure In Black Bikini And Black Boots

Social media star Kinsey Wolanski stunned her fans with a new revealing post she shared on Thursday. The blond bombshell took to Instagram to post the smoking-hot snap for her 3.6 million followers.

The 23-year-old beauty could be seen displaying her flawless body in a two-piece bikini as she laid out over a large, rectangular, white cushion that was situated on top of a swing set. The black swimwear top, which featured a thick white elastic hem, helped to showcase the model’s full-figured assets — leaving some of Kinsey’s cleavage exposed for her multitude of followers. The model’s bottoms, which featured double-string straps and were high-waisted, were raised up past her hip bones in a move that put the model’s famous curves on full display.

Kinsey had paired the swimsuit with a cropped, black-and-white checkered bomber jacket that featured long sleeves. The model finished the look off with a pair of black and silver boots which featured long black tassels. Kinsey’s long blonde locks were hidden behind her left hand as the model had lifted her arm up to the head. Her makeup also appeared to be kept to a minimum with the exception of a dramatic eyeshadow and eyeliner look — which perfectly complemented the model’s swimsuit.

In the snap, the model had raised her left leg up to the swing-set while her right leg was resting atop the grass. Kinsey had detailed in her caption that she had broken her ankle so she was going to “artistically lay here” for the next couple of weeks. The model also revealed that the photo was snapped by Johnny Cinematic, a Los Angeles based photographer, in the post’s caption.

Behind Kinsey, a large mansion could be seen as well as several couches and white beach chairs. The model revealed the location to be the Beverly Hill’s men’s store of high-fashion brand Dior.

The model’s post received a large amount of praise from hundreds of thousands of Kinsey’s followers, accumulating more than 130,000 likes in the first two hours of going live. Hundreds of Kinsey’s fans also took to the comments section to further voice their opinions on the model’s post.

“That sucks but at least you make it look good,” one fan wrote, referring to the model’s broken ankle.

“K well this is just amazing babe,” a second user proclaimed.

“OMG very hot and very beautiful,” a third fan added.

“So damn gorgeous,” another fan commented.

The blond beauty has been sharing several gorgeous shots of herself over the last few days. On February 24, the model shared a beautiful and fun snapshot of herself in a white bikini and tiny daisy dukes while she was roller skating — the photo received more than 126,000 likes, per The Inquisitr.