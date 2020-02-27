Miley Cyrus’ Hot Sister Brandi Gets Sexy In An Emerald Green Bikini & Cowboy Hat

Miley Cyrus’s older sister, Brandi Cyrus, stunned fans in a racy bikini for her most recent Instagram update. The podcast host shared the snaps with her fans on Thursday morning.

In the racy post, Brandi looked smoking hot as she rocked an emerald green bikini. The tiny two-piece showcased all of her enviable curves, including her toned arms, cleavage, flat tummy, tiny waist, curvy hips, and lean legs. She accessorized the look with a sexy cowboy hat and a gold chain and pendant around her neck.

in the first snap, Brandi is seen posing with one hip pushed out as she used one hand to grab at the rim of her hat and the other to pull at the waistband of her bikini bottoms while giving a seductive stare into the camera. In the background of the photo, a desert scene is visible, complete with a cloudy sky and green trees.

The second photo featured Brandi and her boyfriend sitting on lounge chairs by the swimming pool. The two leaned in to give each other a sweet peck on the lips. Brandi’s beau went shirtless and donned a pair of matching emerald green swimming trunks for the pic.

Brandi had her long, blond hair styled in messy strands the fell over her shoulders. She also rocked a natural makeup look, which consisted of defined eyebrows, thick lashes, a fresh face, and nude lips.

In the caption of the photos, the blond beauty told her fans that her favorite afternoon activity was lounging by the pool with her man. She also tagged her location as Tswalu Kalahari Reserve.

Meanwhile, many of Brandi’s over 1.1 million followers made short work of showing their love for the snaps, clicking the like button over 6,300 times and leaving more than 40 comments within the first 35 minutes after it was shared to her feed.

“I love how happy you areeeeeee,” one of Brandi’s followers wrote in the comments section.

“Matching outfits you 2,” another adoring fan stated.

“Ur a babe. Yes.” a third comment read.

“I love seeing you look so gorgeous and happy in life. You deserve it girl. Love you!” a fourth social media user commented.

Meanwhile, it seems that Brandi has a love for the color emerald green. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the DJ posted a snap of herself in a swimming pool a few months ago as she rocked a similar bathing suit.

In that post, Brandi Cyrus sipped wine and revealed that she had officially migrated to South Africa, where her boyfriend lives, for the winter.