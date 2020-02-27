Yanet Garcia Flaunts Killer Figure In Bright Orange Workout Attire While Holding Her Beloved Pomeranian

Yanet Garcia is showing off the body that made her famous in some seriously sexy orange workout attire. As fans who follow the “World’s Hottest Weather Girl” on Instagram know, she loves to share photos and videos of one of the most important figures in her life — her super cute Pomeranian, Mamacita. In the latest social media share, the bombshell stunned in a vibrant two-piece set for a killer photo shoot.

In the short clip, Garcia was all smiles as she struck a number of different poses with her boyfriend, Lewis Howes, and her dog in her arms. The social media sensation posed against a light colored backdrop, wearing her long, brunette tresses down and waved in addition to a beautiful application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipstick.

Her body looked nothing short of flawless in a coordinating set that included a vibrant orange bra and a pair of skintight leggings that hugged all of her curves, flautning a hint of her toned and tanned tummy. Mamacita was panting for the majority of the shoot while Howes was all smiles, showing off his ripped arms in a tight black t-shirt while completing the look with a pair of dark wash jeans. Garcia geotagged her location in Los Angeles, California where she has been spending a lot of time since she began dating Howes.

In the caption, she only included a heart-eye, heart, and dog emoji while tagging her boyfriend and Mamacita’s Instagram handles in the shot. In just a short time of the post going live, it’s earned the weather girl rave reviews from fans, racking up over 45,000 likes in addition to well over 100 comments and that number only continues to climb. Most followers expressed their thoughts in Spanish while a few others dropped a line in English. A ton of Instagrammers also added a variety of flame, heart, and smiley face emoji to their comments.

“You guys are relationship goals!!!,” one fan gushed, adding a single flame emoji.

“Can’t handle this cuteness! You are legit flawless,” a second social media user raved.

“I love this photo a little too much. Seriously amazing,” one more wrote.

Earlier this week, The Inquisitr shared that the model traveled to Puerto Rico where she snapped a NSFW photo of herself enjoying some fun in the sun. While clad in a revealing black bikini, the model’s whole back appeared in the shot, including her toned booty. That post earned her thousands of likes and comments from her legion of 12.9 million fans as well.