Model Natalie Roser Has Fans Seeing Red In Sexy New Snapshot

Natalie Roser is a vision in red in the most recent shot that was shared on her wildly popular Instagram page earlier today. The model has been flooring her followers on Instagram with a variety of modeling shots over the course of the past few weeks but she always seems to get people talking when she poses for popular retailer Guess, which is exactly what she did earlier today.

In the stunning new snapshot, the blond bombshell struck a pose in the middle of a beach with a big, blue body of water as her backdrop. Roser looked straight into the camera and flashed a hint of her pearly whites as she held on to two metal rings. The 29-year-old flaunted her flawless figure in a fiery red outfit that included a red sports bra that dipped low into her chest, exposing her taut tummy and a pair of matching leggings. The top of the ensemble had the Guess logo stitched into the middle portion.

The social media star looked drop-dead gorgeous, rocking a nice application of makeup that included eyeliner, dark eyeshadow, blush, highlighter, and lipgloss. She wore her blond locks parted off to the side and styled in loose, beachy waves. In the caption of the shot, she told her fans that she was getting active in 2020, tagging Guess in her post. Roser also gave credit where credit was due, tagging her photographer and makeup artist in the caption.

So far, the photo has garnered more than 6,000 likes in addition to well over 90 comments. Some social media users took to the photo to let her know that she looks incredible, while countless others raved over her figure. A few more had no words and flooded the comments section with their choice of emoji instead.

“This shot is so powerful,” one fan raved, adding a series of heart and heart-eye emoji.

“Can’t take my eyes off you. You look beautiful,” a second fan added in addition to a single flame emoji.

“Nice pic, keep up the good work beautiful,” another Instagrammer gushed.

Last week, The Inquisitr shared that the model sizzled in another hot photo, that time tagging her location in Bali. In the sultry snapshot, she sat down and struck a pose on a stair, leaning forward and pushing her chest together while showing off her cleavage in a floral maxi dress. Like her most recent Instagram update, that one earned her a ton of likes and comments from fans.