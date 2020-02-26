Hot Real Estate Broker Marissa Everhart Catches A Fish In A Rainbow Bikini Top

Marissa Everhart hasn’t been shy about her love for fishing, and her latest Instagram post showed the model flaunting her curves while enjoying one of her favorite activities.

In a post shared to her feed on Tuesday, Marissa is seen rocking a rainbow string bikini top and a pair of matching pants, which she had rolled down on her hips.

The hot real estate broker’s skimpy swimwear flaunted her toned arms, ample bust, flat tummy, impressive abs, curvy hips, and long legs. Marissa stood on a boat as she held onto her catch of the day, displaying the fish proudly for the camera with a big smile on her face.

The blond bombshell had her golden locks parted to the side and styled in straight strands that fell down her back as they blew in the wind. She also appeared to sport a natural makeup look for the shot.

The application included dark eyebrows, pink blush on the apples of her cheeks, a shimmering highlighter on her face, and a dark pink tint to her lips.

In the background of the photo, a stunning ocean scene is visible, as well as a clear blue sky, large boat, and a nearby dock. The model didn’t reveal her location in the photo, but many of her snaps are taken in Florida.

In the caption, the model used hashtags to let her fans know that she was a “fishing addict,” and that the fish she caught that day was an angler.

After she posted the photo, some of Marissa’s 751,000-plus followers showed their support for the post by clicking the like button more than 2,200 times and leaving over 40 comments.

“Love this photo, your adorable!” one of Marissa followers wrote in the comments section.

“So a wonderful nice Woman Beautiful nice Body and nice fish,” another admirer remarked.

“I love this print on you!! But then they all look great,” a third social media user told the model.

“You’re like a dream girl. You are so pretty but you also like to fish and aren’t afraid to get your hands dirty,” a fourth comment read.

The model’s fans know that she’s a total beach bunny, and often shares photos of herself in scanty bathing suits on the water or in the sand.

Just last week, Marissa Everhart got the pulses of her followers racing when she sported a hot pink string bikini with a matching pink baseball cap, which she wore backwards. That post has racked in more than 3,700 likes and nearly 100 comments to date.