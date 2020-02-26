Kaia Gerber And Mica Argañaraz Stun In Black Latex Bras And Pose Grabbing Their Chests

Kaia and Mica were rocking matching outfits in the photo snapped during Paris Fashion Week.

Kaia Gerber and Mica Argañaraz rocked identical racy ensembles and struck matching provocative poses in a behind-the-scenes photo from Paris Fashion Week. Kaia and Mica walked the runway during Saint Laurent’s Fall/Winter 2020/2021 fashion show on Tuesday. The next day, Kaia took to Instagram to share a backstage photo of their latex looks.

Kaia, 18, and Mica, 27, were both wearing black bras constructed out of the shiny, clingy fabric. The garments’ closures were silver buckles on the front centers of the busts. These details gave the bras a bondage vibe. The tops also featured thin spaghetti straps.

Kaia and Mica’s sexy looks included matching high-waisted latex skirts that snugly hugged their slender hips and thighs. The two svelte stunners also wore thick black belts with silver buckles that were tightly cinched to accentuate their tiny waists.

The two models wore similar accessories, but their jewelry was not identical. Both women were rocking chunky gold chain necklaces, but one of the two chains Mica was wearing included a large black medallion pendant. Kaia was rocking massive gold statement earrings shaped like large flower blossoms with jeweled centers. She had one side of her chin-length hair pushed behind her right ear to show off one of the flashy earrings. Mica was wearing her dark shoulder-length curls over her ears.

Both models also rocked matching wine-colored lipstick and nail polish. For Kaia’s photo, they struck the same pose by cupping their chests with their hands, parting their lips, and giving the camera similar sultry looks.

As of this writing, Kaia’s backstage photo has been liked over 231,000 times. Her Instagram followers also took to the comments section of her post to shower her and Mica with praise. One famous fan of Kaia’s picture was actress Vanessa Hudgens, who used three flame emoji to express her feelings about it.

“Wow super beautiful girls,” read another response to Kaia’s post.

“Iconic!! So gorgeous,” a third admirer gushed.

“So much fire,” a fourth fan wrote.

When Kaia walked the runway for Saint Laurent, she wore a bit more clothing. The brunette beauty added a pop of color to her look by rocking an unbuttoned, bright yellow wool coat over her bra top, along with a sparkly plaid scarf in yellow, orange, and green. She completed her ensemble with a pair of tall black latex boots with stiletto heels.

Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

This isn’t the first time Kaia, whose mother is iconic supermodel Cindy Crawford, has shared a revealing photo on Instagram. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she was pictured posing topless in a mirror selfie that she uploaded last week.