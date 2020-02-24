‘World’s Sexiest Nurse’ Lauren Drain Teases Spring Challenge With Pantless Photo

Lauren Drain took to her Instagram account last night to share a sexy and pantless photo for fans. In just a few short weeks, the blond bombshell will be kicking off her Spring Challenge, and she has been teasing her social media followers with a number of sexy photos to promote it. In the latest update shared on her page, the beauty sizzled in another incredibly revealing outfit.

In the killer new photo, the model struck a pose in profile, standing on concrete in front of a big, white wall. The Las Vegas resident showed off her gorgeous figure while leaving little to the imagination in a short, charcoal shirt that had rips at the bottom and hit at her upper thigh. She ditched the pants completely to show off her insanely sculpted legs. She added some high, brown boots with big heels to the look.

Drain looked down to the ground while wearing a big smile on her face. She wore her long, blond locks down and straight, running her hands through them. To complete the hot look, she rocked a stunning makeup application that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipstick.

In just a few short hours of going live, fans have given the photo rave reviews.

In addition to over 36,000 likes, the post has also garnered over 36,000 likes in addition to well over 200 comments. Some social media users took to the photo to let her know that she looks stunning. Many raved over her killer figure while others expressed their excitement over the upcoming challenge. Some couldn’t find the right words and instead used their choice of emoji.

“I know you probably won’t see this but you are a huge inspiration,” one fan gushed, adding a few red heart emoji.

“Beautiful and so sexy. Your body is out of this world fantastic,” another Instagrammer raved.

“Wow you’re simply gorgeous,” a third chimed in along with a number of red heart and heart-eye emoji.

“Mmmmmm still looking good just like a hot mom now haha,” one more added.

Just last week, The Inquisitr shared that the model showed off her gorgeous figure in another NSFW outfit to promote her Spring challenge. She wore a scandalous Tiffany blue bikini that showcased her ripped figure. In that particular photo op, she sat on the beach where she soaked up the sun and appeared to be in her element. It comes as no surprise that the post also racked up a ton of likes and comments.