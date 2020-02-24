Fitness Model Qimmah Russo Flaunts Chiseled Body As She Performs Bicep Curls

Instagram fitness model Qimmah Russo took to the photo-sharing site on Sunday to show off her weight-lifting skills for her 1.4 million followers.

In the video clip, the fitness sensation is shown performing bicep curls during a workout at the gym. She wears a green sports bra with spaghetti straps that pushes up her cleavage and leaves her chiseled abdomen completely exposed. In addition to the top, the American model sports skin-tight shorts with the Wonder Woman logo printed on the front. The tiny shorts feature a pink strip across the top, followed by a yellow stripe, and finally a blue portion with white polka dots. They end just at the tops of her thighs, appearing more like bikini bottoms than shorts.

The model wears her dark brunette tresses straightened and pulled up in a high ponytail that spills down her back. She also sports a bit of black mascara and pink-painted lips while opting to not use any accessories. A pair of white sneakers completes the look.

Qimmah is shown standing with her body turned towards the side as she looks straight ahead. She stands in a swath of sunlight that makes her skin glow and shows off her sweaty face as she moves through the workout.

The fitness trainer holds a 50-pound bar in her hands and performs several bicep curls, pulling the bar up towards her chest. As she completes the exercise, viewers can see her arm muscles rippling beneath her skin. She breathes steadily, focused on each repetition and is seen slowly becoming more and more tired as she completes each curl.

Towards the end of the video, Qimmah struggles to pull the bar up, slowing down, and then finally stopping altogether. She places the bar on the ground and walks towards the camera, smiling and saying “thank you.”

In the caption of the post, the trainer says that she admires the physical body and what it is capable of doing. She then poses a question for her followers, asking them how many times they can curl a 50. She invites them to leave their answer in the comments section.

The post earned almost 8,000 likes and dozens of comments in the first 10 hours of being posted. In the comments section, the model’s followers complimented her on her figure while responding to her question.

“Damn, what are you made of?,” one Instagram user commented.

“I’m really inspired by you!!,” another follower wrote.