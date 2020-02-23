Viviane Lomelin Looks Super Hot In A Tiny Black Dress On Instagram

Mexican model Viviane Lomelin recently took to her Instagram page and posted a hot picture, which proved that she can pull off all types of looks with perfect ease.

In the snap, the stunner was rocking a tiny black ruched dress that featured a low-cut, off-the-shoulder sweetheart neckline. The dress — which had large red flowers and chains printed all over it — not only accentuated the model’s enviable curves, but it also enabled her to show off an ample amount of cleavage. The short dress also allowed her to flaunt a glimpse of her sexy legs.

In terms of her beauty looks, Viviane opted for a full face of makeup to ramp up the glamour. The application featured an ivory foundation, light-pink blusher that perfectly accentuated her cheekbones, a soft, cherry-colored lipstick, and gray eyeshadow. She finished off her makeup application with heavily lined eyes, a thick coat of mascara, and well-defined brows. The stunner also painted her perfectly manicured nails with a nude polish.

She wore her blond tresses in a very stylish manner by tying a few strands in a braid while leaving the rest in soft, romantic curls. Finally, she allowed her hair to fall freely over her shoulders.

Since her outfit was already glamorous, the model decided to go with very little jewelry, featuring only a delicate gold pendant and a silver pendant.

To the delight of her fans, she posted not one, not two, but three pictures from the same photoshoot, striking a different pose in each one of them.

In the first picture, Viviane was striking a side pose. She folded one of her arms over her chest while she used the other hand to lightly touch her face. She flashed a smile and closed her eyes. In the second pic, she struck a frontal pose, crossed both her arms over her chest and closed her eyes.

In the third and final picture, the model was featured striking a pose similar to the first one, but in this particular shot, she did not touch her face and looked away from the camera.

As of this writing, the pictures have amassed more than 84,000 likes and over 1,500 comments which shows that the model is very popular on the photo-sharing website.

Apart from her fans and followers, the snap was also liked by many of Viviane’s fellow models and influencers, including fellow Mexican hottie Yuliett Torres and tattoo model Jackie Janzer.