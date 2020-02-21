Pop Smoke’s Girlfriend Yummy Yellow Shares Heartbreaking Post Revealing Her Finals Moments With The Rapper

The rapper's model girlfriend Yummy Yellow opens up about the last time she saw him.

The music world is mourning the loss of Pop Smoke this week and tributes have come in from hip hop heavy hitters such as Nicki Minaj, Snoop Dogg, Quavo and 50 Cent. His girlfriend Yummy Yellow made a lengthy heartfelt Instagram post showing her love for the slain artist and revealed the touching final moments she spent with her boyfriend.

Yummy Yellow shared the post with her 107,000 Instagram followers which included two videos of the couple showing affection for each other. In the first video they are in the backseat of a car with their arms locked listening to music. The second clip shows the curvaceous model showering the 20-year-old artist with kisses while saying she loves him.

Along with the camera footage she shared a personal caption saying she is not typically one for love but the Brooklyn, New York rapper changed that. She mentions how “rare” and “resilient” he was and listed several attributes about his personality fans may not have had a chance to see.

The Meet The Woo rapper’s girlfriend says he “started movin super careful with” her around a month ago. Then she details the last time she saw him which was this past Monday before heading to Los Angeles, California.

“I can’t sit & say I wish I hugged u more before u walked out that door Monday cause I hugged u all night before that flight to Cali. Can’t even say we should of said I love u more that night/morning cause we said it over 20 times.”

Even after sharing a goodbye kiss, Yummy Yellow says Pop Smoke came back inside and lovingly chastised her for not locking the door as he had instructed. She also opened up about the time they spent on Valentine’s Day and what the watch he got her symbolized their desires being within “arm’s reach.”

The “Dior” artist’s girlfriend ended her statement by giving love not only to the deceased rapper but to all of his fans. She adds that fans have bombarded her inbox with “thousands of DMs.”

“Pop I love u. I adore u. You exceeded my expectations as a man. I tried to protect u from everything, u know that,” the model wrote.

Amber Rose was among the throng of celebrities posting tributes to Pop Smoke. She posted a photo of the rapper’s latest album cover and revealed to her 19.5 million Instagram followers that he was supposed to visit her home Wednesday. Rose said her entire household is in mourning.