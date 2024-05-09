Prince Harry Feels ‘Grateful’ for the Warm Welcome at St Paul’s Cathedral as Own Family Snubs Him

Prince Harry's arrival at St Paul's Cathedral for the 10th anniversary celebration of the Invictus Games was met with loud cheers. Despite arriving alone, amidst reports of a Royal Family snub, Harry seemed “forlorn”, as reported by the Mirror. As he climbed up the cathedral steps wearing a navy suit adorned with his military accolades, he graciously acknowledged the cheering crowd with a smile and a wave.

The Dean of St Paul's, the Very Reverend Andrew Tremlett, also extended a heartfelt greeting. Additionally, body language expert Judi James saw a sense of gratitude in Harry, perhaps in response to the absence of his family.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Chris Jackson

James said, "Despite those medals pinned to his chest and despite the couple of friendly grins he threw at the crowds, Harry's body language here suggested a slightly forlorn and wary inner state as he exited his car and made his way up the steps to the church."

She added, "He buttoned his jacket and then kept his hand there, even replacing it as he shook hands with the clergy, suggesting a need for a partial barrier gesture. His three waves to the crowd were relatively humble rather than royal, with the palm held out and the fingers splayed and more of an over-the-shoulder glance than any creation of a more static and deliberate pose of greeting."

EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry 'grateful' for friendly reception from crowds after cold shoulder from family

The Royal Family was nowhere to be seen as Prince Harry arrived at St Paul's Cathedral alone this evening to take part in an event celebrating the Invictus Games. pic.twitter.com/pRqTCNh7qX — Andrew Andy (@andrewandy1one) May 8, 2024

James further said, "His grin suggested he was grateful for the reception and keen to create some friendly bonds with the crowds here. The way the grin widened as he turned for one last wave also suggested a possible sense of relief that he had got this very public solo arrival over." Hundreds of fans gathered outside St Paul's Cathedral, hoping to see Harry.

They cheered as he entered the venue. However, King Charles couldn't meet his son during Harry's short visit to the UK due to lack of time, according to the Daily Express.

Among the attendees were not only Harry but also Earl Spencer, Princess Diana's brother, and Louis Spencer, Harry's cousin. However, Meghan Markle chose not to accompany her husband on his return to the UK. Reports suggested she was concerned about the possibility of facing booing at the Invictus Games event. Richard Eden said, "She does not want to return to Britain in a hurry.

There are many people here who won't be sad about that. Meghan will be wary of getting booed at St Paul's." Royal Correspondent Jack Royston also spoke about this in a podcast.

He said, "The centrepiece of this visit is a service of Thanksgiving for Invictus at St. Paul's Cathedral. Now the last time Meghan went there, Meghan and Harry were booed by royalists. That was during Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee.

There were cheers as well, but there were certainly boos, and that was during a similar service of Thanksgiving." Meanwhile, in a heartfelt tribute, the Duke of Sussex lauded the courageous athletes of the Invictus Games as the event celebrated its remarkable 10th anniversary in London. Taking a seat beside his mentor, Mark Dyer, Harry shared a few words with his uncle, Earl.