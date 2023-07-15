Kim Kardashian Expresses Gratitude to Khloé’s Ex Lamar Odom for Standing up For the Family

Kim Kardashian lauded her former brother-in-law, Lamar Odom on Thursday's episode of The Kardashians. The 42-year-old star mentioned the 43-year-old former NBA player during a discussion on the constant media attention her family receives. According to People, Kim said to the camera, “Thank you, Lamar, thank you for always coming to our defense. Thank you for just keeping it real.” Odom and Khloé Kardashian, 39, were married from 2009 to 2016 and their romance was heavily featured on the E! show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Frazer Harrison

Also Read: Kim Kardashian and North West Have Fun While Using ‘Aging Filter’ on TikTok: “Looked Gorgeous”

In the episode, Kim, Khloé, and Scott Disick discussed the "Kardashian curse," the fan theory that every man who dates a Kardashian woman will eventually fail in some way. To this, Scott commented, “This is wild.” On the other hand, Kim jokingly said, “Ugh, guys, should I never date?”

Khloé went on to add, “Let me tell you something. This is where it’s f***ed up. It’s super sexist. Why can society blame us girls but they could never blame men?” Following this, Kim expressed her desire for the women's ex-boyfriends to defend them.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jason Merritt

Khloé implied that the failure of her past relationships with Odom and Tristan Thompson was because of infidelity and addiction, and not because of the "Kardashian Curse." What surprised audiences was that, despite this, Kim appreciated Odom. She thanked him for always defending the family against false rumors.

In TMZ Presents: Lamar Odom: Sex, Drugs, and Kardashians, released earlier this year, Odom admitted to being disloyal to the Good American Founder whom he married after a month they met. According to US Weekly, the former basketball player admitted to having "full-blown relationships" behind the back of his then-wife while on the road with his basketball team. Lamar confessed, “I'd have these random women coming out, seemed like they all came out at one time, I'm having full-blown relationships on the road. Your wife is Khloé Kardashian. You buggin'.”

Also Read: Kim Kardashian Faces Criticism for Copying Taylor Swift's Purple Dress Look on 'Speak Now' Album Cover

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Rich Fury

“I'm only, like, laughing out of embarrassment right now. Like, ‘How you thought you was going to get away with that one?’” he added. TMZ founder Harvey Levin said that Khloé's ex Thompson, had also caused her pain by cheating on her. According to Los Angeles Times, Odom chimed in, “That's too bad. But the only thing she can continue to do is love her children and keep living her life, she can't live her life according to what people think of how she interacts with men. Hopefully, the next guy in her life will do her better. Hopefully, he'll learn from me and Tristan.”

Also Read: Kim Kardashian Debunks Viral Theory That She Edited A “CGI Tear” To Fake Emotions In 'The Kardashians'

Image Source: Getty Images | Kevin Winter

In The Kardashians episode, Disick admitted to the camera that he too had done wrong throughout the years. He said, "Hey everybody. I’m pretty sure you’ve watched every season since we’ve started the show, and I f***ed up a lot.”

The trio also discussed the recent rumor that Kim fake cried in an episode. While referencing a viral clip of the reality show, Disick continued, “Just like the dumbest rumors are saying that they're [using] CGI [and] putting tears in Kim’s face.” To this, Kim asked in disbelief “Who would CGI a tear?” Khloé replied, “Obviously, we know that it’s some f---ing loser that has all this time on their hands.”

More from Inquisitr

Fans Accuse Kim Kardashian of ‘Copying’ Sister Kourtney Kardashian’s Aesthetic in New Video

North West Flaunts Her Dance Moves at Her $5 Million Idaho Lake Property With Mother Kim Kardashian