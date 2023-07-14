Kim Kardashian Debunks Viral Theory That She Edited A “CGI Tear” To Fake Emotions In 'The Kardashians'

Kim Kardashian has put a 'full stop' on a wild theory put out by The Kardashians fans. The Hulu star has been accused of 'faking her emotions' on the popular reality show. A viral theory put forth by Tik Tok fans claimed that the beauty mogul "edited a tear onto her face via CGI." Denying the accusations the Skims founder exclaimed, "Who would CGI a tear?" as she went on to call the post-production procedure "too expensive" while setting the record straight in the latest episode of her family reality show, reports Buzzfeednews.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Entertainment Tonight (@entertainmenttonight)

Also Read: Fans Accuse Kim Kardashian of ‘Copying’ Sister Kourtney Kardashian’s Aesthetic in New Video

According to Cosmopolitan, in 2022 a Tik-Tok user with the handle @michelledriscool posted a video claiming that Kim had a 'CGI tear on her face' while discussing an emotional topic during season two of The Kardashians. In the said scene, the reality star is seen getting teary-eyed during a confessional. Kim talks about wanting Khloé to find her forever love ahead of having her second child via a surrogate with ex-Tristan Thompson. Kim is seen fighting back her tears while saying, “This baby is supposed to be here. And it’s gonna make you so happy. And I promise you, you’ll have everything that you want out of this life, because no one deserves it the way that you do.”

As she was speaking, viewers could see Kim carefully dabbing under her eyes to stop the tears from rolling down her face. However, a few of the fans noticed that she avoided wiping one perfectly-shaped tear under the center of her right eye. Hence TikToker @michelledriscool believed that the tear was fake and created later by CGI. In her now-deleted viral video, she said, “That’s a fake tear. That’s CGI. I’m not even kidding, that’s a CGI tear.” Later Driscoll and her friend even added, “She doesn’t touch it!”

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Mike Cohen

Many of the Kardashian fans debated on Tik Tok and remained divided over the issue. Some believed the tear was indeed a post-production work, “Omg I thought I was the only one that caught that, I was like, does she not feel that tear? I’m confused lol.” Few other fans disclaimed the rumor and alleged that "people should leave the Kardashians alone" and that some people “have too much time on their hands.” Other Tik Tok users joked that "Kim did not wipe away the tear because it would ruin her makeup". While another Tik Tok user added, “Bc if you touch it, the tear will ruin the makeup. If you just let it fall, it won’t ruin it as much.”

Also Read: North West Flaunts Her Dance Moves at Her $5 Million Idaho Lake Property With Mother Kim Kardashian

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

Kim debunked the "dumbest rumor" surrounding the 'artificially generated tear' in the latest episode of The Kardashians with Khloé, and Scott Disick over dinner. “Yo, have you heard some of these ridiculous rumors that get written and said about you guys?” Scott questioned while continuing. “They’re saying that there’s CGI putting tears in Kim’s face." To which Khloé instantly replied, “I thought that was funny ‘cause when I saw that viral video, you’re touching here and here but your tear was right perfectly centered or something like that. You just missed it.”

Also Read: Here's Why Bethenny Frankel Thinks Kim Kardashian Has ‘Zero Chance’ of Dating Tom Brady

“Who would CGI a tear?” Kim cleared the air as Scott made a note saying that “obviously nobody” would and claimed that some “idiots” come up with dumb theories. Khloé later added during the confessional - “It’s just some fucking loser that has all this time on their hands. The fact that anyone thinks we’re adding CGI tears somewhere... Like, no one is CGI-ing nothing.”

More from Inquisitr

Kim Kardashian Looks Royal in Purple Gown at the Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda Fashion Show in Italy

North West Zooms About On A Jet Ski In Idaho With Thrilled Mom Kim Kardashian Holding On At The Back