‘Sister Wives’ Star Janelle Brown Snubs Ex-Husband Kody as She Shares Video Tribute for Her Daughter

The star of Sister Wives, Janelle Brown, deliberately left out her ex-husband, Kody Brown, while celebrating her daughter's birthday. Savannah, the youngest child of Janelle and Kody, had her nineteenth birthday on December 7. The reality star shared a reel of her photos from her teenage years on her Instagram feed on Thursday. The young woman was shown dining at a restaurant at the start of the video, but it soon cut to her using a rolling pin to bake. Janelle shared a video of her daughter posing with her mother on graduation day, followed by footage of her standing on a sandy plain in the desert, per The US Sun.

She wrote in the caption, "19 already! The first semester of college is almost under your belt. So proud of you honey! I love you." However, in the emotional message, Janelle did not include her ex-husband Kody. It's no secret that Kody doesn't get along well with a lot of his children. The five kids he shares with Robyn Brown, his last remaining wife, are the only ones he is close to. Savanah did not put much effort into this relationship, even though she and Janelle resided in Flagstaff. Christine Brown, the third wife, was deeply hurt by this. She pointed out that even though he was just 30 minutes away, he neglected Savanah due to his problems with Janelle.

In a recent preview of Sister Wives' third installment, Kody acknowledges that he is ruining his own life and his relationship with Robyn "out of frustration and anger" after the split of his multiple marriages. He told the host, Sukanya Krishnan, "I thought of myself leaving Robyn and having another lover and looking at this lover and going, ‘I don't love you. I'm in love with another woman. I'm in love with a woman that I left because I was too much a piece of s*** to manage the relationship.’ And what it was was just anger and I'm embarrassed," per Yahoo.

He admits that his feelings caused him to act in a "bad" way, which harmed his friendship with Robyn. He added, "These are my demons and that's like doing something that destroys myself. Christine's leaving and I'm just angry. So a lot of dark winds were going through me. A lot of devil, a lot of temptation, which would be destructive of my relationship with Robyn." He went on to talk about his anger and said, "So I dealt with a lot of anger and she would get frustrated. My anger was a turn-off. It was scary. And the dumb thing is — because I'm so honest — I just share everything with her, so I shared stuff with her that was heartbreaking." He concluded, "There's some things in a man's mind that should never be expressed."

