An Unidentified Intruder Was Arrested for Trespassing Drake's Mansion Amid Kendrick Lamar Feud

Drake's Toronto home has been invaded by an unidentified intruder who was subsequently arrested by the police department. The trespassing incident occurred on May 8, 2024, a day after the rapper's security guard was left wounded by a bullet shot on May 7. The Canadian has been embroiled in a war of words with his contemporary Kendrick Lamar.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Joseph Okpako

Toronto police department confirmed they returned to the musician's home located in Bridle Path around 2 pm to arrest an invader. "Officers were called after a person attempted to gain access to the property," a police spokesperson told Toronto's City News. "The person was apprehended under the Mental Health Act."

Although they refused to reveal if Drake was at home when the intrusion happened, the police confirmed they are looking into the matter which is seemingly a drive-by shooting incident. Some people even speculated if it was orchestrated by Lamar but the officers refrained from commenting citing it's too early in the investigation to claim such a motive.

However, they said that the rapper's team has been cooperating in the inquiry. "We are in contact with [Drake's] team and they are cooperating," Inspector Paul Krawczyk of the Integrated Gun and Gang Task Force told the reporters, per BBC. They received video evidence which is currently under assessment but due to its quality issues, the police cannot release information that could be misleading.

Said a whole lot of nothing and poked fun at sexual assault victims. What a bad look for Drake don't tell me this is the Red button 😭😭😭😭 — 👑𝟸𝟹 (@LakersFanatiic) May 6, 2024

Hi Drake,



You should rap battle Kendrick live on 𝕏 spaces.



We would all enjoy that.



Best,

Elon — Elon Musk (Parody) (@ElonMuskAOC) May 6, 2024

The guard who was shot a day before the intrusion is in a serious condition and according to the eyewitnesses, he sustained major injuries following multiple gunshot wounds, including one in his chest. Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow condemned the act, "Any shooting is not welcome in this city and I hope the police will find the people that are violating the law and catch them."

The lyrical beef between Lamar and Drake grabbed headlines in the pop culture world when the Money Trees rapper accused the 37-year-old of being a pedophile in a verse on Future and Metro Boomin's Like That in March. Following the diss, the music rivals have been dishing each other's dirty laundry in public and taking savage potshots.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Daniel Boczarski

As part of the ongoing feud, Lamar's latest single Not Like Us featured a birds-eye view of Drake's home, referred to as 'The Embassy.' So far, he's released two songs accusing the Canadian rapper of crimes like child abuse and hinted more diss tracks are about to come.

The Heart Part 6 out now



And we know you’re dropping 6 mins after so instead of posting my address you have a lot to addresshttps://t.co/hL9tOiuuhh — Drizzy (@Drake) May 6, 2024

In response, the Grammy winner launched a lyrical attack by releasing The Heart Part 6, denying allegations made by Lamar against him and asserting in the song that his team fed Lamar misleading information. The Trust Issues singer posted a link to his new single on X, formerly Twitter, predicting, "And we know you're dropping 6 mins after so instead of posting my address you have a lot to address," referencing Lamar.

BBL Drizzy finally decided to rap



Kendrick still winning tho — EL Gran' Osvaldo🥷 (@Vizzy_rayven) May 6, 2024

Although the verbal fight between the rappers escalated in March, there's no significant evidence Lamar planned the shooting incident at Drake's $100 million mansion.