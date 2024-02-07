Here's How Travis Kelce Reacted to Girlfriend Taylor Swift's Iconic Victory at Grammys 2024

Travis Kelce is the boyfriend of Taylor Swift's dreams. The "proud" boyfriend gushed over his ladylove over the unprecedented Grammy Award wins. During the pre-Super Bowl press conference on Monday, February 5, 2024, the Kansas City Chief's star couldn't be more thrilled for his girlfriend.

Kelce told reporters at the conference, "She's unbelievable. She's rewriting the history books herself." He continued, "I told her I'll have to hold up my end of the bargain and bring some hardware, too." The NFL star acknowledged how Swift is a force to be reckoned with, and Swifties are no less with their unwavering support to the singer, per Page Six.

The 34-year-old added, "Taylor has an unbelievable fan base that follows her and supports her throughout her life, and it's been fun to gather the Swifties and the Chiefs Kingdom and open them to the football world and sports world, and it's been cool to just experience that."

The Ready for It? singer won big at the 2024 Grammy Awards, becoming the only artist to take home Album of the Year four times. In addition, she also bagged the award for Best Pop Vocal Album. The 14-time Grammy winner announced her new album, The Tortured Poets Department, is all set to release on April 19, 2024. Kelce said, "I have heard some of it, yes, and it's unbelievable. I can't wait for it to shake up the world when it drops."

During her acceptance speech, Swift said, "I would love to tell you that this is the best moment in my life. But I feel this happy when I've finished a song or when I've cracked the code to a bridge that I love or when I'm shot listing a music video, or when I'm rehearsing with my dancers or my band or getting ready to go to Tokyo to play a show," teasing the Eras Tour 2024.

The last time fans spotted the lovebirds together was when the couple shared a sweet kiss on the NFL field after the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC championship on January 28, 2024. As Swift rarely misses being at the suit to cheer on her boyfriend, people expected Kelce to accompany the Lover singer.

However, he couldn't attend the event to witness his girlfriend's historic win as the athlete explained, "I wish I could go support Taylor at the Grammys and watch her win every single award that she's nominated for, but I think — I've got practice on Sunday, or I think Sunday's a travel day," clarifying, "Unfortunately, I've got to get ready for this big ole Super Bowl that we got in a week."

Meanwhile, fans are equally thrilled about the upcoming Super Bowl event, and the tight end shared, "It's exciting. It's all exciting stuff. It builds and sets the tone for the whole week. It's the biggest stage in the world," per PEOPLE. "At this point, I just love it; it's an exciting time. It's a once-in-a-lifetime type of thing that I've been able to enjoy a few times."