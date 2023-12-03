Jamie Lynn Claims Britney Spears Was “Really Embarrassed” While Attending Grammys the First Time

On the British reality program, I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! which aired on Wednesday, November 22, Jamie Lynn reminisced about the 2000 Grammy Awards event when Christina Aguilera, a fellow pop sensation, beat Britney Spears, 41, to the coveted Best New Artist prize. Lynn, Britney's 32-year-old younger sister, described the situation as "really embarrassing" when word got out that the Baby One More Time singer was scheduled to win Best New Artist at the event instead of the Genie in a Bottle singer.

As reported by Bustle, Lynn revealed on the show, "Want to hear about something really embarrassing that happened one time? It involves my sister. She was up for her first Grammy. It was her and Christina [Aguilera]. Britney was clearly the bigger star of that year, she worked her ass off. They had MTV camera crews at home watching our family, because it was like a no-brainer, she's winning. And she's there and she lost. I was so young, I was probably like 8 or 7 or something. I just remember being like, ‘This is crap’".

Lynn said that Britney felt the loss very deeply. She added, "She was really like, ‘I don’t ever want to go to the Grammys. She was heartbroken about that because her whole life had been dedicated to winning that." At the 47th annual Grammy Awards in 2005, Britney's smash single Toxic was honored with a Grammy for Best Dance Recording. Over the course of her career, she has garnered several accolades in addition to eight nominations.

Lynn further added on the show that her older sister Britney was worried about her participation in the reality program set in the jungle. As reported by Billboard, she said, "I can imagine she'd be worried about me out here. I think she’s probably checking in on me heavily. I do think she’s probably like, ‘Why would she do that?’ She asked me that before I came here, she was like, ‘You’re really going to do it?’ I was like, ‘I’m going to go to Australia and check it out.’"

In light of the complexities in their relationship, Jamie Lynn continued by describing Britney as a "good big sister." She added, "I love her. Me and her throw down. The world’s seen that. I’ve learned to stop talking about it publicly, but you know what, families fight. Listen, we just do it better than most. We’ve had very complicated circumstances and we both had to deal with them in different ways." She continued, "Sometimes we took it out on each other when perhaps we shouldn’t have... I’ve been the one person in her life — and she can say this — I’ve never taken anything from her, you know? I’ve been the one person in her life who’s always said, ‘I just want to be your sister.'"

