18 Times Donald Trump Appeared on TV and Films, and Almost Won 'Worst Supporting Actor' Award

The world knows him as "President Donald J Trump," but few know about his brief stint in the entertainment industry. Trump enjoyed 'celebrity status' before joining politics in the United States. The 45th former US president was featured in TV and films and even tried professional wrestling on multiple occasions.

Image Source: Getty Images | Mario Tama

Also Read: Donald Trump Labels Special Counsel Jack Smith a ‘Major Sleazebag’ and Calls For Him to Be 'Defunded'

For the past five years, hardly a day has passed when his name was not mentioned. Ever since he lost the election to Joe Biden in 2020, he has been surrounded by controversies and scams. Due to his recent indictment, he's been headlining every possible publication that exists in the US.

Trump is a jack of all trades. Before his triumphant 2016 presidential bid, Mr. President was one of the most well-known and controversial brands in modern history. He's also one of the most talked about political figures in the history of US politics. Positive or negative, the headlines have at least given him the advantage of being recognized worldwide.

Whether he may be returning to the White House or not, his acting prowess seemed to have almost won him an award for the "Worst Supporting Actor." Here are 18 examples of Trump's most random and iconic appearances.

Also Read: After Trump Posted What He Claims to Be Obama’s Address, Armed Man Was Arrested There, Prosecutors Say

1. The Jeffersons (1985)

In an episode called "You'll Never Get Rich," he played himself. While on a trip to Atlantic City, Mrs. Jefferson (Isabel Sanford) was hunting down celebrities, but when she spotted them (including Trump), she didn't recognize them.

Also Read: Australian Minister Mocks Donald Trump Jr as 'Big Baby' & 'Sore Loser' After Postponed Speaking Tour

2. Ghosts Can't Do It (1989)

According to Business Insider, Trump won a Razzie Award for "Worst Supporting Actor. The movie also won Golden Raspberry awards for "Worst Picture", "Worst Actress", and "Worst Director."

3. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (1992)

The famous home-alone child Kevin McCallister (Macaulay Culkin), gets lost in the lobby of the Plaza Hotel. Kevin asks him if he knows where the lobby is. Trump correctly replies, "Down the hall and to the left."

4. The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air (1994)

Trump was featured in it with his ex-wife Marla Maples. In the episode "For Sale by Owner," Trump makes an offer, and Carlton exclaims, "It's the Donald!" and then faints.

5. The Little Rascals (1994)

In this one, Trump didn't play "himself." He played the role of Waldo's father, who tells his son, "Waldo, you're the best son money can buy."

6. Across the Sea of Time (1995)

The story was about a stowaway embarking on a ride to Ellis Island. Trump apparently made a handful of 'suitably discreet' cameos, according to The Atlantic.

7. Eddie (1996)

The plot revolves around a limo driver who wins a contest to coach the New York Knicks in a stunt gimmick but does a great job instead. At the same time, Trump appears and says, "Actually, hiring Eddie [the limo driver] was my idea from the beginning."

8. The Nanny (1996)

In one of the episodes, Trump showed up as Peter Marc Jacobson, a foil to romance Fran Drescher's character, and makes Mr. Sheffield (Charles Shaughnessy) selfish.

9. The Associate (1996)

In this, Trump appeared briefly with Tim Daly, a former boss of Whoopi Goldberg's character. In it, he has to tell him that he can't meet with him for lunch.

10. Suddenly Susan (1997)

In this, Trump played himself again. In one episode of Brooke Shields's sitcom, asked to help finance a new magazine called Snazzy.

11. NightMan (1997)

Trump appeared in this short-lived TV superhero series in the episode entitled "Face to Face."

12. 54 (1998)

Trump appeared briefly in it during the end credits of this movie, but later his part was cut.

13. Celebrity (1998)

Robin, a character played by Judy Davis, interviews Donald Trump at the end of this movie.

14. Spin City (1998)

Again in this, Trump appeared as himself In the episode of "The Art of the Deal." Mike Flaherty, played by Michael J. Fox, brings Trump in to give the mayor (Barry Bostwick) some advice on writing his next book. He was impressed that Trump had already written two books in his career.

15. Sex and The City (1999)

He was featured in the episode "The Man, the Myth, the Viagra." Apparently, he does nothing much except point out the Trump Tower.

16. Zoolander (2001)

Trump's cameo was one of the many people featured in the film. In it, he says, "Look, without Derek Zoolander, male modeling wouldn't be what it is today."

17. Two Weeks Notice (2002)

In the movie, Grant's character hangs out with Trump at a party.

18. Monk (2002)

For Trump, this was an uncredited role where he was "one of the men in the party."

Image Source: Getty Images | Sarah Silbiger

More from Inquisitr

Donald Trump Suggests That the 'Cocaine' Found at the White House Belongs to the Biden Family

Donald Trump Loses Enthusiasm for ‘Spotlight Hound’ Kari Lake: “Not Sure She’ll Be a VP Pick”