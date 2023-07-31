Super Bowl Champ Travis Kelce Details Failed Attempt To Give Taylor Swift His Phone Number

Travis Kelce, a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, jokes on the New Heights podcast about his regret at not being able to give Taylor Swift his number before her last show in Kansas City. Kelce said, "Well, I was disappointed that she doesn't talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings, so I was a little butthurt that I didn't get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her."

Anyone know how to get a bracelet to @taylorswift13? … asking for a friend 😅 @BWWings



New episode premieres NOW!



Tap in: https://t.co/lmQ8fLH1IO pic.twitter.com/4yYr8HSb0m — New Heights (@newheightshow) July 26, 2023

Also Read: Swifties Cause ‘Swift Quakes’: Seismic Activity of 2.3 Magnitude Earthquake at the Eras Tour

He continued, "If you're up on Taylor Swift concerts, there are friendship bracelets, and I received a bunch of them being there, but I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it… alright now…. She doesn't meet anybody, or at least she didn't want to meet me, so I took it personal," as reported by Popculture.

In the episode, Kelce's brother Jason Kelce of the Philadelphia Eagles offensive line asked whether his brother was referring to his phone number or his jersey number. To this, Travis replied, "You know which one." However, Travis liked his time on the Eras Tour despite his inability to bond with the 33-year-old singer.

As reported by Yahoo, he stated, "I've only seen Arrowhead [Stadium] filled like that for Chiefs games with that much excitement and, yeah, everybody was dressed in pink and purple going crazy for her, It was wild, It was a wild show."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

Also Read: Taylor Swift Once Confessed She 'Never Tried' Burritos Until 26 Stunning Fans: "Weirdest Niche Thing"

After her June breakup with Matty Healy, Swift is probably not seeing anybody right now. There were reports that the ex-couple, who only dated for a month, were back together. Swift and Healy are not back together, a source told People earlier this month.

The insider revealed, "They are absolutely not together and aren't even in contact anymore. She is enjoying being single and has been spending time in the studio and hanging out with friends in New York City. This is all B.S."

Also Read: Taylor Lautner Says He Regrets Not Stepping up When Kanye West Bullied Taylor Swift at the 2009 VMAs

As per Newsweek, some fans assume Kelce and Kayla Nicole are back together after seeing them at the same event, despite reports that they broke up in May 2022. Patrick Mahomes's wife, Matthews, attended the premiere of the new Netflix documentary Quarterback, and she shared a footage of the event on social media. The former women's soccer player posted a photo of herself and Nicole smiling next to each other on Instagram and captioned it, "The best duos."

Image Source: Getty Images | Jon Kopaloff

Many of Mahomes' 1.3 million followers weighed in when she shared the clip, sparking more speculation. An Instagram user's question, "Does that mean Travis and Kayla are back together?," set the ball rolling. Another user emphasized, "It's giving kayla and kelce back together."

A third voiced uncertainty that the relationship might recover, saying, "We wish but he obviously ain't gonna put a ring on her by now they was together for like what 5 years." After his breakup with Nicole in 2022, Kelce got some heat online over rumors that he was cheap throughout their time together, a claim he later refuted on an episode of The Pivot Podcast. While on the podcast, Kelce told hosts Channing Crowder, Fred Taylor, and Ryan Clark that he is "in the free market right now."

References:

https://popculture.com/sports/news/nfl-star-travis-kelce-reveals-tried-give-taylor-swift-number-but-failed/

https://news.yahoo.com/taylor-swift-youre-reading-now-192549247.html

https://people.com/taylor-swift-enjoying-being-single-not-dating-matty-healy-again-source-7557276

https://www.newsweek.com/travis-kelce-ex-girlfriend-kayla-nicole-sparks-reconciliation-rumors-1812986

https://www.instagram.com/reel/Cum7I1RMRD6/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

More from Inquisitr

Taylor Swift's 'Speak Now' Becomes No. 1 Album , Breaks Long Standing Tie with Miley Cyrus

When Besties Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez Dated the Jonas Brothers Together: “It Was Hysterical”