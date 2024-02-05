Kylie Jenner Silent Amid Timothée Chalamet Dating Speculation with Emily Ratajkowski After Music Video

Travis Scott's latest music video for the tune "I Know?," featuring model and author Emily Ratajkowski, has sparked debate. The sensual visuals have generated speculations of a budding romance between the rapper and Ratajkowski, sending fans and viewers into a frenzy of speculation. The music video, which debuted on Tuesday, features Scott and Ratajkowski in various intimate settings, leading some to speculate that it is a sly dig at Scott's ex-partner, Kylie Jenner.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Arnold Jerocki

The video begins with Scott and Ratajkowski waking up together in bed. The two have a palpable chemistry as he raps about their late-night adventures. The scenes develop to include a sensual gym workout, a poolside encounter, and a surprise appearance by model Anok Yai, all adding to the storyline, per The Things.

Notably, the video ends with a twist that has sparked speculation. Scott drives up to a mansion, appearing to leave Ratajkowski behind, only to embrace Anok Yai at the top of the stairs. Fans have quickly interpreted this as a possible swipe at Jenner, with whom Scott has two children. Jenner has recently been romantically linked with actor Timothée Chalamet.

Social media has been buzzing with reactions to the music video, with some fans guessing that the graphics are a secret dig at Jenner. One Reddit member asked, "Is he threatening his baby moms in this or something?!" Another wrote on Scott’s Instagram, "kylie shaking in her boots rn," per Page Six. The choice of Ratajkowski over Jenner in the video has fanned the gossip, with comments like, "Travis chose Emrata instead of Kylie and HE IS RIGHT."

While Scott and Ratajkowski's on-screen connection has sparked dating speculations, it's worth noting that there is no official confirmation of a personal relationship between the two. The music video, by Scott and his frequent collaborator Dave Meyers, appears to play on the topic of hazy realities and the impact of diverse influences on relationships, as implied by the track's lyrics.

travis using emrata in his music video for “i know” is going too far under the radar for me cuz that song is abt kylie and he has someone that favors her so much lmao — chi 🍒 (@spinboutelordi) January 28, 2024

Despite the mounting reports, Jenner has kept quiet. Jenner has moved on with actor Chalamet following her separation from Scott in December 2022. According to reports, while Scott is not pleased with Jenner's relationship with Chalamet, the former couple is still committed to co-parenting their children.

According to sources who spoke with US Weekly, Scott respects Jenner's right to date whomever she chooses. Despite any personal reservations, they are committed to being mature and co-parenting healthily. The rumors surrounding Chalamet and Jenner's relationship, including supposed severe restrictions and expectations, have added another layer of speculation from fans.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Christopher Polk

“Allegedly, Timothée has also given Kylie his social media passwords and shares his location with her 24/7,” the source told Heat Magazine. “He’s obviously under her spell and jumps to her defense when his friends give him a hard time.”