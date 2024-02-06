Rapper Travis Scott Receives Backlash for Grammy Performance: "Still Have a Career?"

Travis Scott, who? Fans on social media were in disbelief when the rapper performed at the 2024 Grammy Awards. His fiery act onstage involved destroying folding chairs as he was on a rampage to entertain the audience. However, people on X, formerly Twitter, slammed him, referencing his fatal crowd crush at his concert in 2021.

For context, Scott's previous concert caused a frenzy among his fans after eight people were killed by compression asphyxia during his Astroworld festival, per Newsweek. Meanwhile, others died later in the hospital, with hundreds being badly injured. Consequently, he faced multiple lawsuits but was never indicted.

Recalling that deadly incident, some fans blasted the rapper. An X user, @goslingrry, questioned, "Why does Travis Scott still have a career after astroworld ………. Genuinely asking." Soon, others joined the bandwagon and called out the Goosebumps singer for "still having a career."

A second user, @oatrry, said, "And performing at the Grammys too, like, oh, okay!" @goslingrry responded, "Like I'm shocked." Another user, @alphaomega1389, blasted, "Also, being the absolute worst performance of the entire night too. Like, not even the chair throwing was shocking. It was like, 'ooooook?????'"

@echosflashbacks commented, "It baffles me too, but most people either don't seem to care or have created excuses to absolve him of any responsibility or both." A user, @Cassiemarielux, slammed, "Travis Scott barely showed Remorse for those victims. He just threw money out and hoped it went away, which it did. Yes, it was not his fault, but his energy towards it wasn't right. True colors were shown."

Meanwhile, some fans came to his rescue. A user, @bobby34612873, said, "Idk, maybe bc the incident wasn't his fault?" A second X user, @xxdarkrevivexx, defended, "Maybe cause the Astroworld incident wasn't his fault or something." A third user, @BlakePastor8, compared him to Taylor Swift, "Someone died at Taylor's concert, too. She just won, wasn't either of their faults."

The rapper performed at the Grammy's stage on his hit tracks like MY EYES, I KNOW? and FE!N from his album Utopia. The 32-year-old took the stage in full force during the awards ceremony at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. He entertained the crowd with his energy and rage, for the lack of a better word.

At first, he sat atop a gigantic speaker, serenading the audience with MY EYES, and then suddenly, erupting into a ball of fire, singing the remaining two songs. He donned a head-to-toe black outfit that resembled a football armor. Scott's energy levels didn't seem to die down as the stage was set ablaze with fire and smoke.

While discussing his nomination for the Best Rap Album category at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the 32-year-old said, "This time, we just gotta bring it home!" He continued, "It means a lot to me. I love music, and I love the Academy. I think some of the most amazing artists and talented artists have achieved that," per PEOPLE.