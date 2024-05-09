'The Kardashians' Trailer Unveils Terrifying News: Here's Why Kris Jenner Broke Down

The Kardashian-Jenner clan is bracing for some serious health scares in the upcoming 5th season of their reality show The Kardashians. A newly released trailer reveals the family matriarch Kris Jenner tearfully confiding in her daughters about a concerning medical diagnosis. Emotions run high as Kris breaks the news - "I had my scan. They found a cyst and, like, a little tumor."

Image Source: Getty Images | Theo Wargo

The dramatic footage shows Kris's partner Corey Gamble by her side as she shares the worrying update. Her daughters Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, and Khloe Kardashian are visibly shaken, with Khloe's expression one of shock and distress. Kylie dissolves into sobs, comforted by a distraught Kendall. No further details are provided in the sneak peek about the nature or location of Kris's cyst and tumor, leaving fans to anxiously speculate.

This is not the first time the famous "momager" has had to deal with health issues on the show. Last season, viewers saw her undergo a hip replacement surgery after losing cartilage in her right hip. The prospect of major surgery at her age of 68 understandably gave her pause. In a candid moment, Kris admitted feeling scared and not wanting to worry her children about her condition. The recovery process was both emotionally and physically painful for her at the time, as per The Mirror.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian Barker (@kourtneykardash)

Unfortunately, Kris isn't the only Kardashian facing medical complications this season. The trailer also teases a high-risk pregnancy for her eldest daughter Kourtney Kardashian. In a scene, Kourtney reveals she had to undergo fetal surgery while expecting, saying, "I had to go in for fetal surgery, which was terrifying," as per Today. Kris expresses grave concern about Kourtney's wellbeing, saying "This is really crazy. I just want Kourtney to be OK." With two major health storylines for both Kris and Kourtney, Season 5 of The Kardashians promises to be an emotional rollercoaster filled with raw vulnerability.

Fans were first alerted to Kourtney's serious pregnancy issues last fall when she posted about undergoing the fetal surgery to save her baby boy's life. Despite the dangerous complications, she and Travis Barker welcomed their son Rocket in November 2023 after the harrowing ordeal. Three months postpartum, Kourtney has been open about her body struggles after giving birth, sharing she didn't feel ready for promotional photo shoots amidst the huge life changes. She posted an instagram carousel post, saying, "I was three months postpartum and not feeling quite ready for a big shoot like this where there’s lots and lots of people watching me all day. And even though my baby boy was with me all day on set it’s not the same when I’m covered in makeup, high heels and wearing a dress versus our snuggly days at home in pajamas.”