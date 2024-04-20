When Kris Jenner Tried to Stop Kim Kardashian's Feud With Taylor Swift: "I Don't Understand"

The long-standing feud between Taylor Swift and Kim Kardashian has taken another dramatic turn. Just when you thought the dust had settled, Swift's latest album, The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology, has reignited the fiery conflict, as per The New York Post.

An old conversation between Kris Jenner and Kardashian about the Swift feud has unexpectedly resurfaced on Twitter. In the video from the episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, we see Jenner with her signature maternal wisdom trying to defuse the tension, but a defiant Kardashian brushed off her advice.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Mazur

Jenner inquired, "How did this all start up again anyway?" Kardashian responded, "Just because I did an interview for GQ." Jenner clarified, "GQ that's sitting right there?" Kim retorted, "Yeah, things you didn't read the article." Jenner admitted, "No, well if you had, you would have known." Jenner pondered aloud, "What would happen if you just called Taylor up and sand just say what just you know what happened, how did this go so South?"

Expressing her fondness for Swift and her team, Jenner added, "I really do like her and I really like her team and her mom. I guess I don't understand the motivation to flip so quickly." Kardashian pointed out, "especially because Kanye went so far like no rapper is gonna call someone that they're like rapping about and get their permission. I think he really wanted to just like, because they've had their issues in the past like he really did want to do the right thing."

Remembering that time Kris Jenner tried to end the Kim Kardashian vs Taylor Swift feud pic.twitter.com/h8dvw9oGtL — Matthew Galea (@mattygalea_) April 19, 2024

Building on Kardashian's point, Jenner continued, "and be respectful. Maybe she just took it the wrong way." Kardashian expressed her fatigue with the situation, "I'm just over it. I am annoyed that people try to pin my husband as this bad guy to take advantage a little bit but at this point like I know the truth I know everyone around me knows the truth we all do so it is what it is you know there's nothing we can really do about it."

Jenner offered her advice, "my advice is that you give Taylor a call and try to make amends." Kardashian, clearly not interested, started to stand up and walk away, stating, "thank you for your lovely advice, but I'm not going to take it," as per Page Six.

On the Twitter post, one fan wrote, "And that’s why Kris gets things done; Kim should’ve listened." Another humorously said, "An amazing feat that one single brain cell can be shared across an entire family."

Swift, on the other hand, to date stands by her position, claiming that she was unaware of Kanye West's more controversial lyrics. She channeled her feelings of being wronged into her 2017 album Reputation. The Look What You Made Me Do music video alluded to Kardashian and West's tense relationship, leading many to interpret the album as Swift's revenge against them.