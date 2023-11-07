Candidates from both the Republican and Democratic parties are entering a heated political competition as the 2024 elections come closer. Besides, it is no secret that the competition is getting more tense with each passing month; one would argue that it is important to create allies and keep them close to build a stronger footing with voters. But when it comes to Donald Trump, it seems he is allegedly gaining some support for a rather peculiar cause—plotting 'revenge' against the Justice Department.

According to The Washington Post's sources, Trump and his allies have reportedly started to make plans to 'punish' critics as well as the opponents who were (or are) against him if he becomes the President for a second term. As per sources, Trump claimed that he’d also investigate and prosecute those against him. He also plans to invoke the Insurrection Act if and when he gets into power on his very first day of office. The said act would enable him to deploy the full force of the military against civil demonstrations, as was previously reported by the NYT.

As per anonymous sources, the twice-impeached former President has informed his advisors and close friends of his desire for the Justice Department to issue several officials, such as Trump's former Chief of Staff John F. Kelly, ex-Attorney General William P. Barr, ex-attorney Ty Cobb, and Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman General Mark A. Milley. Apart from this, Trump allegedly also wants to look into the conduct of other officials from the FBI and Justice Department.

Trump has also previously gone on the record, as per The Hill, about wanting a 'special' prosecutor to 'go after' President Joe Biden as well as his family. Although Trump has alleged the Biden family to have been involved in a variety of corrupt schemes, sources confirm that there’s no evidence to back the former President’s claims as of now.

"It's bonkers... I seldom curse on Twitter. I did a couple of hours ago in response to the article." @PreetBharara on WAPO reporting that Trump and allies are plotting to weaponize the DOJ for political revenge. pic.twitter.com/QdC6qNfl53 — Inside with Jen Psaki (@InsideWithPsaki) November 7, 2023

Saikrishna Prakash, a constitutional law professor from the University of Virginia (with expertise in executive power), commented on Trump’s newest alleged revenge plan. “It would resemble a banana republic if people came into office and started going off their opponents willy-nilly.” He added, "It's hardly something we should aspire to.” The Washington Post, in its review of Project 2025—a plan to change how the executive branch of the country would work in the event of a Republican candidate winning the presidency in 2024—claimed that a large chunk of the planning had been 'unofficially outsourced' to 'right-wing think tanks' in Washington D.C.

However, Trump’s campaign manager, Steven Cheung, only had this to say on the issue: “President Trump is focused on crushing his opponents in the primary election and then going on to beat Crooked Joe Biden.” Further, it was claimed that “President Trump has always stood for law and order and is protecting the Constitution.”

