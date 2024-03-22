Donald Trump Issues an Anxious Fundraising Plea Before $454 Million Bond Deadline

With the ever-increasing pile of legal bills to be cleared, former President Donald Trump is seeking the assistance of his supporters. This time, however, the ex-POTUS came up with a rather agitated memo titled, "Keep your filthy hands off Trump Tower!" The move comes amid the deadline for his $464 million bond in a New York fraud trial.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Scott Olson

"KEEP YOUR FILTHY HANDS OFF TRUMP TOWER! Insane radical Democrat AG Letitia James wants to SEIZE my properties in New York. THIS INCLUDES THE ICONIC TRUMP TOWER!" the text alongside the memo reads. "Democrats think this will intimidate me. They think that if they take my cash to stifle my campaign, that I’ll give up! Here’s one thing they don’t know: WE WILL NEVER SURRENDER!" it continues. Trump Tower, his iconic property and former personal residence, takes center stage in the appeal.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Scott Olson

Trump, known for his real estate endeavors before entering politics, faces a deadline of March 25 to gather funds for appealing Judge Arthur Engoron's recent ruling. Notably, Trump's former communications director suggests that losing this property would deeply affect him. Trump, known for his real estate ventures before his foray into reality television and politics, faces a deadline of March 25 to gather funds for appealing Judge Arthur Engoron's recent ruling.

According to Independent, the judge has mandated that Trump pay approximately $355 million in fines and an additional $100 million, plus accruing interest, for misleadingly representing the value of Trump Organization assets from 2011 to 2021.

Trump desperately begs MAGA supporters to help him pay $464m fraud bond



Trump has issued a panicky fundraising memo to his supporters “Keep your filthy hands off Trump Tower!” as the deadline to pay his $464m bond in the New York fraud judgement against him ticks ever closer. 😂 pic.twitter.com/4g8Ql3xgEx — Mike Bones (@mrmikebones) March 21, 2024

This misrepresentation was allegedly carried out to secure advantageous loans from banks and insurers. With interest accumulating at a rate of 9 percent, equivalent to $120,000 per day, the current outstanding amount, as of Thursday, March 21, stands at a notable $467.6 million, as reported by the Trump Debt Counter website. "Critical among these challenges is not just the inability and reluctance of the vast majority of sureties to underwrite a bond for this unprecedented sum, but, even more significantly, the unwillingness of every surety bond provider approached by defendants to accept real estate as collateral," the business mogul turned politician's attorneys wrote.

Trump reacts to possible nationwide voter registration fraud scheme found in Michigan



President @realDonaldTrump reacts to newly released police memos detailing a suspected voter registration fraud scheme that took place in Michigan during the 2020 presidential election. “It’s… pic.twitter.com/c9ZrMoDglV — Real America's Voice (RAV) (@RealAmVoice) August 31, 2023

"I think if it were to happen, 40 Wall Street [also known as the Trump Building] is probably the one that he would, I mean, he would hate it.' But I think if she tried to seize Mar-a-Lago or Bedminster or Trump Tower even, I mean, those are his babies," said Stephanie Grisham, who acted as Trump's White House communications director from July 2019 until April 2020. ​The fundraising pitch emphasizes Trump Tower, widely regarded as one of his most prominent properties and his personal residence before assuming office in the White House. Trump's former communications director noted that losing ownership of Trump Tower would deeply affect him.