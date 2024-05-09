Fans Praise Kylie Jenner's 'Silly and Funny' Personality in a New Video From Met Gala 2024

Kylie Jenner won over fans with her effervescent personality in a video from the 2024 Met Gala where she passed by some friends and let out a silly but cute laugh. The reality star showed up at the "fashion's biggest night" in a classic ivory long gown with fresh and neutral makeup and hair neatly tied in a sleek bun with a big flower accessory.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Cindy Ord

Jenner was passing by the carpet when she ran into YouTuber Emma Chamberlain's Vogue interview with Sabrina Carpenter. The Hulu star stopped behind the 22-year-old and patted her butt a few times until she turned around startled and looked ecstatic to figure it was The Kardashians star, per The Sun.

The threesome greeted each other with a "Hi..." as Chamberlain grabbed Jenner's hand, who giggled like a teenage fangirl, complimenting both ladies, "You look beautiful." The YouTuber echoed the same to the business mogul, "You look beautiful," gushing over each other's outfit of the night.

Drunk girls in the bathroom — Becca (@beccajewellgill) May 7, 2024

A Reddit chatroom was full of praise for the Hulu star for her happy and friendly exchange with other female stars at the Met. A fan, u/SthenoEuryaleMedusa, rooted for the women, "Aw, I love seeing women be so excited to see other women look good!" A second user, u/00_tears, gushed, "I love silly kylie."

#PostOfTheDay (season 4):

When Kylie Jenner (American media personality and model) interrupted Emma Chamberlain's Vogue interview with Sabrina Carpenter, it created such magical feminine energy, somewhere a fairy got their wings. https://t.co/sV7Oqsad1l pic.twitter.com/01I7Pct6o9 — Cruley Alexa (@cruleyalexa1996) May 8, 2024

More people noticed Jenner's happy attitude. u/Rosuvastatine noted, "People ate that video up on TikTok. All the comments were positive, that's very rare. I like that era for Kylie" u/Senseand-sensibility echoed, "Kylie is so likable in the wild." u/Indigo_222 added, "This is why kylie's my favorite, she's so silly and funny - but without having to put anyone down."

I’ve been watching random vids from met gala and Kylie j just has such a sweet personality, she doesn’t seem fake or whatever, the video of her hyping up Emma chamberlain and Sabrina carpenter made my day lol I love women supporting eachother and being excited for one another — mel (@90spopprincess) May 9, 2024

Emma Chamberlain the YouTuber wildly out-dressing both of these super famous women is crazy i love that for her https://t.co/PnF35K5TLu — ⇢ 𝐊𝐲𝐫𝐚 ⇠ (@whoiskpd) May 8, 2024

Meanwhile, u/cowabungalowvera declared, "This is why Kylie's is my favorite personality out of all the sisters. Outside the bland soulless sex robot she portrays online, she's actually a very chill, fun-loving, and supportive person. She constantly hypes up other women and has never shown bullying behavior, unlike literally all her other siblings."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oscar de la Renta (@oscardelarenta)

The mother of two, reportedly dating French-American actor Timothee Chalamet, arrived solo at the 2024 Met Gala. She made a grant entry to the carpet dressed in a rosewater gown by Oscar De La Renta featuring a strapless neckline, cone bra, and oversized train. She exited her Manhattan hotel in a matching oversized cape to attend the event.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Christopher Polk

The Dune star didn't accompany his ladylove at the Met, which led to speculations that the two have parted ways. The 28-year-old last appeared alongside Jenner at the Golden Globes, where he apparently hated the media spotlight on his relationship with the Hulu personality. Since then, he's decided to keep a low profile amid the pregnancy rumors.

A source explained, "Timothee didn't like all the attention he got with Kylie during the Golden Globes, and their kiss took away from the reason he was there. His career is taking off, and he wants to protect it and let it thrive based on his talent – not who he is or isn't dating. He also wants to protect his relationship with Kylie," per Perez Hilton.