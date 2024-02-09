When Kourtney Kardashian Was Angry Over Ex Scott Disick's Extended Presence in the Family Reality Show

Editor's note: This article was originally published on July 22, 2023. It has since been updated.

After announcing her pregnancy, Kourtney Kardashian was slowly and steadily planning to grow apart from the Kardashian-Jenner sister clan. She was also reportedly working on cutting back her presence from the family reality show - The Kardashians. However, the Poosh founder was not too happy about her ex Scott Disick making his constant presence felt in the family drama and bonding with her sisters on the reality show.

According to The US Sun, an insider had revealed that Kourtney was furious about Disick's main lead-like footage in the Hulu show - "Kourtney had no idea how much Scott had filmed and how much of a main character he’d be until the episodes aired. She agreed to him being on the show as long as she didn’t have to film with him but she thinks Kim and Khloe have taken it too far as he’s basically taking over the whole show. Things are still tense with her and Kim and this is just another thing she’s furious about.”

Scott's bonding with Kim and Khloé is evident throughout the episodes, the trio are often seen hanging out together and discussing meaningful relationships and family dynamics. Kourtney is not thrilled with the attention Scott is receiving on the show, she co-parents three kids with him - Mason, 13, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 8. Disick had told People about his co-parenting journey, "It's great that I'm still able to have Kourtney in my life and we can still co-exist and raise our three children together." The reality star too had echoed the same sentiments on one of the KUWTK episodes - "Scott and I, we're going to be in each other's lives forever. We are soulmates, in a sense. No matter what, whether we're ever together or not."

Kourtney and Scott have featured the ups and downs of their relationship in the 20 seasons of KUWTK, the ex-couple have been open about their struggles till their split in 2015. However, since the ongoing feud with Kim and her pregnancy, Kourtney has grown tired of the constant altercations with her sister and now wants to concentrate on creating her own 'empire'. The KUWTK alum is planning on creating her own spin-off show with Blink 182 drummer husband, Travis Barker. An insider has revealed to Daily Mail, "Kourtney has 'learned everything she possibly can' from mum Kris Jenner and the family's reality show. She wants a whole Kravis spin-off of The Kardashians that doesn't involve her sisters. She doesn't feel she needs them anymore and wants to develop her very own empire!"

Kourtney and Travis already had their own little spin-off with ’Til Death Do Us Part on Hulu showcasing their destination wedding in Portofino, Italy. The couple tied the knot on a property in Italy belonging to Haute designers Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana.