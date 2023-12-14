Britney Spears Turns into a 'New Character' as She Grooves in Her 'Hat and Gloves' in New Video

Britney Spears is in a good place, contrary to fans who frequently worry about her mental health. Since the release of her tell-all memoir The Woman in Me, the Criminal singer has been basking in the success and shows her happiness on her Instagram account. Lately, she has been posting tons of dancing videos, and in the recent one, she became a 'new character.'

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by C Flanigan

Also Read: Jamie Lynn Spears' Ex Reveals Details on the Potential Reconciliation of Her and Sister Britney

It seems Spears' preferred way of expressing joy is dancing. The singer is in her element whenever she puts on some music and gets on the dance floor, aka, her home (most often). After a couple of jaw-dropping dance videos, the Oops!... I Did It Again singer posted another bombshell performance on her social media.

The 42-year-old donned a lacy and racy lingerie set, looking sexy. Although sporting a bikini is nothing new for the Princess of Pop, this time, the singer paired it with a black hat and a pair of elbow-length black gloves.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maria River Red (@britneyspears)

She captioned the video, "Put the hat and gloves on and immediately turned into character!!! Sandra Cummings, possibly???" She moved from side to side, shaking her body, touching and rubbing her barely-there garment in the video. Unlike some videos where she's spotted grooving with shirtless men, this video was all about Spears and her naughty side.

Also Read: Britney Spears Opens Up About Being 'Single' In Her New Post: "It's So Weird Being Single"

The Baby One More Time singer is no stranger to shaking a leg in nearly naked costumes. Previously, in her videos shared on her Instagram account, Spears let her racy side shine. In fact, in one of her clips, she concerned her fans when she danced with big butcher knives, and consequently, police went for a wellness checkup.

Also Read: Looking Back at 5 of Britney Spears' Biggest Controversies Over The Years

However, she later clarified they were fake. Spears hasn't shied away from her love life, struggles, and even hard feelings for her estranged family. Her bombshell memoir is proof of that. After reading her book, fans and well-wishers have been even more sensitive toward her overall well-being.

As a result, the singer dedicated a post addressing people's concerns and clarified, "When I said something WAS going on, it had nothing to do with me. I've been the strongest I have ever been in my life for the past eight months." Spears continued, Before that, something was being done to me that was not ok or acceptable at all," adding, I want to be CLEAR and to CLARIFY. Huge Difference."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maria River Red (@britneyspears)

Meanwhile, she's been the tabloid favorite since her 288-page memoir has been released in October. The singer bared her all in it, from being in the spotlight from a young age to abortion at 19 and the controversial conservatorship. The Toxic singer surpassed records and sold 1 million copies in the first week of its release, making it 2023's fastest debut after Prince Harry's book, per Fortune.

Although she refused to do any sit-downs for the book, she shared her thoughts on social media. "Not only was my personal life kept secret, but it felt equivalent to 20 years of hard times that I wrote about in my book !!!" Spears said. "Can you imagine a 2007 that lasted for three years that nobody even knows about ???"

However, she insists it's all over now, and she's moved on. Lately, she has also been mending her broken bonds with mom Lynne Spears, and her estranged sister Jamie Lynn is expected to be the next in line.

More from Inquisitr

Britney Spears' Father, Jamie Spears, Underwent a Leg Amputation Due to a 'Terrible Infection'

Britney Spears Is Trying to Mend Family Bonds, Sister Jamie Lynn Is Next After Bonding With Her Mom