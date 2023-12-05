Britney Spears Is Trying to Mend Family Bonds, Sister Jamie Lynn Is Next After Bonding With Her Mom

A family reunion is on the cards for Britney Spears, as the Toxic singer had an emotional reunion with her estranged mother, Lynne Spears, over the weekend. It is also reported that she's expected to reconcile with her younger sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, after calling her a "total b***h" in her explosive memoir, The Woman in Me.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Sascha Steinbach

Also Read: Britney Spears Marks Her Birthday By 'Hugging it Out' With Her Mom Lynne Spears Amidst Family Feud

The Criminal singer seemed to have healed from her years of mental struggles and conflict with Paparazzi during and after her 13-year-long conservatorship. She's long complained of being abused and misused for monetary gains, highlighting the moments of despair in her highly anticipated book and causing a buzz in the entertainment industry.

However, on her 42nd birthday, December 2, 2023, she seemed to have let go of all the malice against her family. In photos that surfaced online, the Circus singer appeared in happy spirits, cuddled up in her mother's arms, as the doting mother posted the beautiful snaps on her Instagram account. Spears was seen hugging her mom, wearing sunglasses, as the mother-daughter duo hung out on a sofa.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lynne Spears (@lynnespears_rf)

A source revealed Spears had been trying to repair her broken bond with her mom, Lynne, and had been talking to her regularly for weeks, reported TMZ. The pop star also invited the Spears matriarch to celebrate her birthday in Los Angeles. The feelings of reconciliation are mutual, as the 68-year-old made equal if not more, efforts.

Also Read: Lynne Spears Spotted Buying Things Amid Accusations of Selling Britney’s Belongings

The reports also claimed the Oops...! I Did It Again singer wished to have sister Jamie Lynn for her birthday. However, the Joey 102 actress couldn't make it due to her work commitments out of the country. Her "best friend" and "father-like" brother Bryan joined the family as they reunited for Spears' birthday party.

Image Source: Instagram | @lynnespears_rf

Also Read: Sam Asghari Once Scolded Donald Trump Jr. for Using Ex-Wife Britney Spears’ Video for Political Purpose

Even though Spears' little sister wasn't at the family reunion, the sources revealed the two are expected to leave their past behind and repair their fractured relationship. An insider disclosed, "Britney wants to make things right with her family," adding, "She thinks it's time to start healing."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Mazur

Fans couldn't believe what they saw since the 42-year-old had openly criticized her mother and sister on social media. The revelations in her memoir also shook many, but sources said most of the book was completed seven months before the release date, and the Piece of Me singer wanted to "tell her truth and move on."

However, this isn't the first time Spears has reunited with her mother. Previously, in May 2023, the duo tried to narrow their differences, and the singer updated her fans about it on her Instagram account. She wrote, "My sweet mama showed up at my doorstep yesterday after 3 years... it's been such a long time... with family, there are always things that need to be worked out … but time heals all wounds!" reports PEOPLE.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maria River Red (@britneyspears)

She continued, "After being able to communicate what I've held in for an extremely long time, I feel so blessed we were able to try to make things RIGHT !!! I love you so much !!! Psss… I'm so blessed we can have coffee together after 14 years !!! Let's go shopping afterward!!"

More from Inquisitr

Jamie Lynn Claims Britney Spears Was “Really Embarrassed” While Attending Grammys the First Time

Britney Spears Says Her Brother Bryan is 'Like a Dad,' Calls Him Her 'Best Friend' Amid Family Feud